PARIS/LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Labeyrie Fine Foods
SAS's (LFF) proposed increased amount of EUR355m 5.625% senior
secured notes
(including existing senior secured notes of EUR275m and planned
tap issue of
EUR80m) expected ratings of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3'. At the same time,
Fitch has
affirmed LFF's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with
a Stable
Outlook.
The rating actions follow the announcement of LFF's acquisition
of Pere Olive
and King Cuisine, which will be funded through the EUR80m
planned tap issue. The
affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of higher leverage over
the rating
horizon due to the group's recent acquisitions. This is balanced
by reducing but
still high, business risk, albeit with a profile which we
forecast to remain
resilient. Fitch expects the operating and financial impact of
the current avian
flu outbreak (and consequent government's measures to eliminate
it) to be
overall manageable for LFF. Profitability and free cash flow
(FCF) generation
should consistently remain within Fitch's guidelines for a 'B'
IDR while funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage should be back
within guidelines
by financial year ending June 2018 (FY18).
Pending completion of the acquisitions, the proceeds of the
issue will be
deposited in a separate escrow account. While in escrow, the
notes will not be
guaranteed or secured. If the acquisition is not completed prior
to 1 June 2016,
the notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption at
100% of the issue
price plus any accrued and unpaid interest.
The assignment of final ratings is contingent on the completion
of the Pere
Olive/King Cuisine acquisition and the receipt of final
documents materially
conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE BONDS
Pari Passu Ranking Post Completion
Upon completion of the acquisition, the EUR80m tap issue will
share the same key
terms and conditions as the existing EUR275m 5.625% senior
secured notes due
2021. They will be senior secured obligations of LFF and share
the same ranking,
coupon and maturity. They will also benefit from the same
incurrence-based
covenants, security package and guarantees.
Above Average Recoveries
The 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' senior secured notes' rating indicates above
average
expected recoveries in the range of 51%-70%. This is despite the
recent increase
in the revolving credit facility (to EUR45m from EUR35m and
assumed fully drawn
under a distressed scenario) and Fitch's assumption of higher
average drawings
under the factoring line (which we consider as a super senior
claim despite
being non-recourse) reflecting our view of the group's increased
scale following
the acquisitions.
We also assume that the acquired companies' existing debt will
remain in place
following the acquisitions. According to the intercreditor
agreement, the senior
secured notes will be effectively subordinated to debt at
Aqualande, Sales
Sucres' and residual debt of Pere Olive and King Cuisine as
these subsidiaries
will not become their guarantors. However, this amount of prior
ranking debt is
not significant enough to materially affect the recovery
perspectives of the
secured notes. For the purposes of our recoveries calculation,
we estimate a
post-restructuring EBITDA of approximately EUR62m and a
going-concern multiple
of 6x enterprise value/EBITDA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
M&A, Rating Headroom
The planned acquisitions of Aqualande's downstream activities,
Pere Olive and
King Cuisine combined with the impact of the avian flu lead
Fitch to expect
LFF's FFO adjusted gross leverage to peak in FY16 and FY17 at
between 5.5x and
5.8x (FY15: 5.1x). These levels are outside of Fitch's leverage
guideline for
LFF's 'B' rating. Therefore the group retains only limited
financial flexibility
for further bolt-on acquisitions, and Fitch assumes that any
further large
acquisitions would be at least partly equity-funded. Based on
these assumptions,
we expect LFF's FFO adjusted gross leverage to decrease below
5.5x in FY18.
No Rating Impact from Avian Flu
Fitch expects the impact of avian flu in France on Labeyrie's
key credit metrics
to be mostly temporary and manageable for current rating as foie
gras and other
duck products represented only EUR117m (13.4% of group sales) in
FY15. We
understand that the disease does not impact the health of the
ducks, and that it
is not transmissible from ducks to human beings. Therefore we
believe that the
adverse effect on the company's revenues will be broadly limited
to a
contraction of volumes availability proportionate to the duck
slaughtering
stoppage of approximately four months imposed by the French
government during
2016. However, the impact on profits could be moderately higher
and we have
conservatively assumed a EUR10m EBITDA hit spread between FY16
and FY17. Fitch
estimates the impact from this incident on FFO gross leverage at
up to 0.5x in
FY17, leading to a peak in this year of 5.8x. However, it should
come back
within Fitch's leverage guideline for a 'B' IDR by end-FY18
(5.3x).
Successful Acquisition Track Record
The rating and Stable Outlook also reflect LFF's demonstrated
ability at
integrating acquisitions, as with Blini and Farne. Fitch sees
little execution
risk in the integration of groupe Aqualande SA's downstream
activities
(transaction to be completed by end-April 2016), King Cuisine
and Pere Olive.
The three companies are positioned in fast-growing markets and
enjoy profit
margins that are higher than the existing LFF group. Fitch does
not expect any
meaningful negative impact in case of integration failure for
the lower-margin
Sales Sucres (acquired in July 2015) due to its small size.
Scale and Diversification
Fitch views positively management's acquisition strategy as it
helps diversify
the group's operations by product ranges, raw materials and
geography, and
diminish sales seasonality. In particular, we expect the local
footprint
acquired in Belgium (Pere Olive) and the Netherlands (King
Cuisine) to support
organic growth and help reduce reliance on core France and UK.
Furthermore,
these two businesses enlarge the group's less seasonal segment
"Everyday
Delicatessen". Aqualande should help diminish the sales and
EBITDA seasonality
of the Premium Delicatessen business unit while improving
product diversity
(smoked trout as opposed to mainly smoked salmon and foie gras)
and price points
as well as organic growth prospects.
Sustained Profitability
Excluding our assumption of a temporary drop down to 8.0%
expected in FY17 due
to the avian flu outbreak, Fitch expects LFF's EBITDA margin to
be sustainable
at 8.2% in the medium term (FY15: 8.6%). Continuously high raw
material prices
for Norwegian salmon and prawns, combined with unfavourable FX
variations and
strong buying power from highly concentrated food retailers
should continue
exerting pressure on gross margin. Furthermore we expect the
group to maintain
significant marketing investments to support volumes and new
product ranges
expansion. However, these negative factors are likely to be
counterbalanced by
the group's enlarged scale, further industrial efficiencies
(including synergies
from acquisitions), and product mix improvements supported by
its strong brand
image and demonstrated innovation capacity.
Seasonality and Leverage
We adjust LFF's debt - and therefore FFO gross leverage - at
financial year end
to take into account the company's factoring utilisation during
the year (for
FY15 we applied a EUR28m adjustment). We view the factoring line
as a
super-senior claim due to its strategic interest to the group
and its use to
fund recurring operations. At FYE15 the adjustment increases
LFF's FFO gross
leverage by 0.4x from 4.7x to 5.1x. Due to the seasonality of
sales, Fitch still
expects debt (including outstanding factoring line) to be higher
at the peak of
the season than at FYE.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LFF include:
- Around 25% increase in sales in FY16 followed by a drop of
2.5% in FY17 due to
reduced foie gras and other duck products availability;
mid-single-digit growth
thereafter driven by both organic growth (close to 2%) and
acquisitions.
- EBITDA margin drop to 8.0% in FY17, stable at 8.2% thereafter.
- Working capital changes in line with sales development.
- Annual capex at 3.3% of sales.
- No dividends.
- Average annual FCF margin at 1% of sales over FY16-FY18.
- EUR118m acquisition spending in FY16, minimal bolt-on spending
thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Strengthened business profile reflected in meaningfully lower
product
seasonality and higher geographic, products and customer base
diversification.
- EBITDA margin trending towards 10% together with higher cash
flow generation.
- Adjusted FFO gross leverage consistently below 4.0x at FYE and
below 5.0x at
end-1HFY (December, including outstanding factoring line).
Negative: future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- EBITDAR margin below 7.5% on a sustained basis.
- Neutral to negative FCF margin for two consecutive years.
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 5.5x at FYE and 6.5x at
end-H1FY (December,
including outstanding factoring line).
LIQUIDITY
Following completion of the acquisitions planned for FY16 Fitch
expects LFF's
liquidity to remain adequate, supported by positive FCF
generation, the EUR45m
RCF maturing in 2020 and the EUR80m factoring facility maturing
in 2017.
Furthermore as the bulk of its debt has a bullet maturity, LFF
faces only minor
scheduled debt repayments until 2020.
