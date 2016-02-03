(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Labeyrie Fine Foods SAS's (LFF) proposed increased amount of EUR355m 5.625% senior secured notes (including existing senior secured notes of EUR275m and planned tap issue of EUR80m) expected ratings of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed LFF's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The rating actions follow the announcement of LFF's acquisition of Pere Olive and King Cuisine, which will be funded through the EUR80m planned tap issue. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation of higher leverage over the rating horizon due to the group's recent acquisitions. This is balanced by reducing but still high, business risk, albeit with a profile which we forecast to remain resilient. Fitch expects the operating and financial impact of the current avian flu outbreak (and consequent government's measures to eliminate it) to be overall manageable for LFF. Profitability and free cash flow (FCF) generation should consistently remain within Fitch's guidelines for a 'B' IDR while funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage should be back within guidelines by financial year ending June 2018 (FY18). Pending completion of the acquisitions, the proceeds of the issue will be deposited in a separate escrow account. While in escrow, the notes will not be guaranteed or secured. If the acquisition is not completed prior to 1 June 2016, the notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption at 100% of the issue price plus any accrued and unpaid interest. The assignment of final ratings is contingent on the completion of the Pere Olive/King Cuisine acquisition and the receipt of final documents materially conforming to information already reviewed. KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE BONDS Pari Passu Ranking Post Completion Upon completion of the acquisition, the EUR80m tap issue will share the same key terms and conditions as the existing EUR275m 5.625% senior secured notes due 2021. They will be senior secured obligations of LFF and share the same ranking, coupon and maturity. They will also benefit from the same incurrence-based covenants, security package and guarantees. Above Average Recoveries The 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3' senior secured notes' rating indicates above average expected recoveries in the range of 51%-70%. This is despite the recent increase in the revolving credit facility (to EUR45m from EUR35m and assumed fully drawn under a distressed scenario) and Fitch's assumption of higher average drawings under the factoring line (which we consider as a super senior claim despite being non-recourse) reflecting our view of the group's increased scale following the acquisitions. We also assume that the acquired companies' existing debt will remain in place following the acquisitions. According to the intercreditor agreement, the senior secured notes will be effectively subordinated to debt at Aqualande, Sales Sucres' and residual debt of Pere Olive and King Cuisine as these subsidiaries will not become their guarantors. However, this amount of prior ranking debt is not significant enough to materially affect the recovery perspectives of the secured notes. For the purposes of our recoveries calculation, we estimate a post-restructuring EBITDA of approximately EUR62m and a going-concern multiple of 6x enterprise value/EBITDA. KEY RATING DRIVERS M&A, Rating Headroom The planned acquisitions of Aqualande's downstream activities, Pere Olive and King Cuisine combined with the impact of the avian flu lead Fitch to expect LFF's FFO adjusted gross leverage to peak in FY16 and FY17 at between 5.5x and 5.8x (FY15: 5.1x). These levels are outside of Fitch's leverage guideline for LFF's 'B' rating. Therefore the group retains only limited financial flexibility for further bolt-on acquisitions, and Fitch assumes that any further large acquisitions would be at least partly equity-funded. Based on these assumptions, we expect LFF's FFO adjusted gross leverage to decrease below 5.5x in FY18. No Rating Impact from Avian Flu Fitch expects the impact of avian flu in France on Labeyrie's key credit metrics to be mostly temporary and manageable for current rating as foie gras and other duck products represented only EUR117m (13.4% of group sales) in FY15. We understand that the disease does not impact the health of the ducks, and that it is not transmissible from ducks to human beings. Therefore we believe that the adverse effect on the company's revenues will be broadly limited to a contraction of volumes availability proportionate to the duck slaughtering stoppage of approximately four months imposed by the French government during 2016. However, the impact on profits could be moderately higher and we have conservatively assumed a EUR10m EBITDA hit spread between FY16 and FY17. Fitch estimates the impact from this incident on FFO gross leverage at up to 0.5x in FY17, leading to a peak in this year of 5.8x. However, it should come back within Fitch's leverage guideline for a 'B' IDR by end-FY18 (5.3x). Successful Acquisition Track Record The rating and Stable Outlook also reflect LFF's demonstrated ability at integrating acquisitions, as with Blini and Farne. Fitch sees little execution risk in the integration of groupe Aqualande SA's downstream activities (transaction to be completed by end-April 2016), King Cuisine and Pere Olive. The three companies are positioned in fast-growing markets and enjoy profit margins that are higher than the existing LFF group. Fitch does not expect any meaningful negative impact in case of integration failure for the lower-margin Sales Sucres (acquired in July 2015) due to its small size. Scale and Diversification Fitch views positively management's acquisition strategy as it helps diversify the group's operations by product ranges, raw materials and geography, and diminish sales seasonality. In particular, we expect the local footprint acquired in Belgium (Pere Olive) and the Netherlands (King Cuisine) to support organic growth and help reduce reliance on core France and UK. Furthermore, these two businesses enlarge the group's less seasonal segment "Everyday Delicatessen". Aqualande should help diminish the sales and EBITDA seasonality of the Premium Delicatessen business unit while improving product diversity (smoked trout as opposed to mainly smoked salmon and foie gras) and price points as well as organic growth prospects. Sustained Profitability Excluding our assumption of a temporary drop down to 8.0% expected in FY17 due to the avian flu outbreak, Fitch expects LFF's EBITDA margin to be sustainable at 8.2% in the medium term (FY15: 8.6%). Continuously high raw material prices for Norwegian salmon and prawns, combined with unfavourable FX variations and strong buying power from highly concentrated food retailers should continue exerting pressure on gross margin. Furthermore we expect the group to maintain significant marketing investments to support volumes and new product ranges expansion. However, these negative factors are likely to be counterbalanced by the group's enlarged scale, further industrial efficiencies (including synergies from acquisitions), and product mix improvements supported by its strong brand image and demonstrated innovation capacity. Seasonality and Leverage We adjust LFF's debt - and therefore FFO gross leverage - at financial year end to take into account the company's factoring utilisation during the year (for FY15 we applied a EUR28m adjustment). We view the factoring line as a super-senior claim due to its strategic interest to the group and its use to fund recurring operations. At FYE15 the adjustment increases LFF's FFO gross leverage by 0.4x from 4.7x to 5.1x. Due to the seasonality of sales, Fitch still expects debt (including outstanding factoring line) to be higher at the peak of the season than at FYE. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LFF include: - Around 25% increase in sales in FY16 followed by a drop of 2.5% in FY17 due to reduced foie gras and other duck products availability; mid-single-digit growth thereafter driven by both organic growth (close to 2%) and acquisitions. - EBITDA margin drop to 8.0% in FY17, stable at 8.2% thereafter. - Working capital changes in line with sales development. - Annual capex at 3.3% of sales. - No dividends. - Average annual FCF margin at 1% of sales over FY16-FY18. - EUR118m acquisition spending in FY16, minimal bolt-on spending thereafter. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - Strengthened business profile reflected in meaningfully lower product seasonality and higher geographic, products and customer base diversification. - EBITDA margin trending towards 10% together with higher cash flow generation. - Adjusted FFO gross leverage consistently below 4.0x at FYE and below 5.0x at end-1HFY (December, including outstanding factoring line). Negative: future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - EBITDAR margin below 7.5% on a sustained basis. - Neutral to negative FCF margin for two consecutive years. - FFO adjusted gross leverage above 5.5x at FYE and 6.5x at end-H1FY (December, including outstanding factoring line). LIQUIDITY Following completion of the acquisitions planned for FY16 Fitch expects LFF's liquidity to remain adequate, supported by positive FCF generation, the EUR45m RCF maturing in 2020 and the EUR80m factoring facility maturing in 2017. Furthermore as the bulk of its debt has a bullet maturity, LFF faces only minor scheduled debt repayments until 2020.

Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 January 2016 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 