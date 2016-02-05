(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) According to the latest of Fitch
Ratings'
10-report series titled '10 Most Distressed LatAm Corporates,'
Oi S.A.'s (Oi)
rating depends entirely on whether the merger with TIM
Participacoes S.A. (TIM)
takes place.
We intend to release one report each day through February 12 as
per the schedule
found at the end of this release.
"A successful merger with TIM, based on an equity-swap deal
without any
additional undertaking of debt, should result in an immediate
ratings upgrade,
potentially up to investment grade," said Alvin Lim, Director.
"Oi's failure to merge will pressure its ratings into the 'B'
category, as Fitch
does not foresee any meaningful turnaround in the company's
credit profile based
on its current operational fundamentals."
With Oi a good strategic fit for TIM, Fitch believes a merger is
more likely
than not, since progress has been made with Oi's precarious
balance sheet and
the outdated regulatory framework Oi was subject to.
Fitch believes Oi will propose an official offer to TIM by the
end of February
2016.
Fitch's 10 Most Distressed LatAm Corporates series will be
released one report
per day as follows:
Feb. 1st: Samarco Mineracao S.A.
Feb. 2nd: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Feb. 3rd: Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation
Feb. 4th: GOL Linhas Aeresas S.A.
Feb. 5th: Oi S.A.
Feb. 8th: GeoPark Latin America Limited Agencia en Chile
Feb. 9th: Ajecorp B.V.
Feb. 10th: TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V.
Feb. 11th: QGOG Constellation S.A.
Feb. 12th: Odebrecht Offshore Drilling Finance Ltd.
For more information, a special report titled "Oi S.A. - At a
Crossroads" is
available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com,
or by clicking
on the link.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2625
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
What Investors Want to Know: Oi S.A. (Merger Potential Puts Oi
at a Crossroads)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.