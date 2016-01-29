(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, January 29 (Fitch) India's telecom regulator
recommended a
reserve price yesterday of INR115bn (USD1.7bn) per MHz for
pan-India 700MHz
spectrum. Fitch Ratings believes that efficiency gains from
deploying 4G
services on 700MHz will be insufficient to offset the relatively
high price.
The reserve price is about 2.0x, 3.4x and 4.0x of the
recommended reserve price
for 800MHz, 900MHz and 1800MHz spectrum, respectively. As such,
the price for
700MHz spectrum could exert further pressure on participating
telcos' balance
sheets and cash flow, and limit their ability to invest in capex
over the medium
term.
The top four telcos - Bharti Airtel (Bharti, BBB-/Stable),
Vodafone, Idea
Cellular and Reliance Communications (Rcom, BB-/Stable) - may
hesitate to bid
for 700MHz spectrum, given their stretched balance sheets and
need to preserve
cash in light of impending competition from the entry of
Reliance Jio (part of
Reliance Industries (BBB-/Stable)) in March-April 2016. The
FFO-adjusted net
leverage of these telcos ranges from 2.0x (Bharti) to 5.0x
(Rcom).
Consequently, the 700MHz spectrum auction planned in 2H16 may
not be attractive
to telcos, given limited device availability and that telcos
possess alternative
spectrum (850MHz/1800MHz/2300MHz) to roll out 4G services. For
example, market
leader Bharti owns about 40% of the private telcos' 900MHz, and
will offer 4G
services in 1800MHz and 2300MHz. Reliance Jio, after having
invested about
USD15bn on spectrum and networks, has access to the pan-India
800MHz/850MHz
spectrum.
In March 2015, the telcos committed the largest-ever investment
of USD17.7bn,
mainly due to the necessity to retain their expiring spectrum to
avoid network
disruption. The auction saw aggressive bidding as spectrum
offered was limited.
We believe that there are far fewer reasons for telcos to invest
as much in the
700MHz auction.
Furthermore, the regulator's approval in September 2015 to allow
spectrum
sharing and trading will allow telcos to buy or share spectrum
among themselves,
and could make bidding in spectrum auctions unattractive. The
industry is
consolidating gradually into six major participants. During
2015, Rcom announced
its equity-merger with Sistema JSFC's (BB-/Stable) Indian unit,
MTS India, and
has further plans to merge its wireless unit into Maxis
Berhard's Indian unit,
Aircel Limited.
Fitch believes that smaller and weaker telcos will further seek
M&A or exit the
industry, in light of the high spectrum prices and stretched
balance sheets.
Videocon India, one of the smaller firms which is struggling,
has agreed to sell
its 4G spectrum assets to the third-largest telco, Idea
Cellular.
Fitch has a negative outlook on Indian telcos for 2016. We
expect competition to
intensify upon Jio's entry in the market, as it is likely to
provide cheaper and
faster data-focussed tariff plans armed with sufficient spectrum
and access to
funds. Blended monthly average revenue per user could fall by
5%-6% to around
INR160 (2015: INR170) due to a decline in data tariffs, which
will more than
offset the rise in data usage. The top-four telcos' average
operating EBITDAR
margin will narrow by 100bp-200bp (2015: 35%) due to competition
and greater
marketing spend.
The telecom regulator's recommendations on the reserve price of
a spectrum are
subject to approval by government.
