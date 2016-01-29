(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Alibaba
Group Holding
Limited's (Alibaba, A+/Stable) continued solid performance in
the three months
ending December 2015 (3QFY16) reinforces our belief that
Alibaba's dominant
online shopping platforms, its thriving ecosystem, its focus on
higher quality
gross merchandise value (GMV), and the continued shift to online
shopping will
continue to sustain its credit profile and help the company
weather China's
slowdown.
Fitch expects solid growth in China's online shopping market in
the next two to
three years, driven by rising private consumption, further
penetration of online
shopping and expanding variety of products and services
available on online
platforms. Alibaba is the prime beneficiary of the market
growth, given its
dominant position. Alibaba's China's retail marketplace GMV grew
23% yoy in
3QFY15, despite slower Chinese economic growth and a warmer
December quarter
affecting sales of high ticket clothing items. Alibaba's mobile
shopping apps
continued to gain traction with mobile GMV comprising 68% of
total GMV.
We expect further growth in Alibaba's monetisation rate to
strengthen its
revenue growth and cash generation. Overall monetisation rate
rose to 2.98% in
3QFY16, from 2.70% in 3QFY15. Not only reflecting Alibaba's
strong market
position, we believe that the monetisation rate will
increasingly reflect
Alibaba's value to merchants in developing their brands. Alibaba
has developed a
variety of monetisation methods on its marketplaces via
pay-for-performance
marketing, display marketing, membership, transaction
commissions and
value-added services.
Alibaba is likely to maintain high profitability and sturdy cash
generation, due
to its asset-light marketplace business model. Although
investments in new
business initiatives, including mobile operating system,
over-the-top TV
services and entertainment, have eroded margins, the company's
profitability and
cash generation remained relatively high. The reported adjusted
EBITDA margin
was 53% in 9MFY16 (9MFY15: 55%), excluding share-based
compensation expenses.
Free cash flow (FCF) margin for 9MFY16 remained strong, at about
40% (FY15:
44%).
Alibaba should continue to maintain abundant liquidity in the
medium term. Its
readily available cash of CNY118bn at end-December 2015 (FY15:
CNY122bn)
significantly exceeded total debt of CNY57bn (FY15: CNY55bn).
Debt due within
one year amounted to only CNY3bn at end-December 2015. In
addition, Alibaba had
an unutilised USD3bn revolving credit facility, which can
provide further
liquidity headroom.
Alibaba currently has significant ratings headroom. However,
Fitch may downgrade
the ratings in the event one or several of the following occurs:
if there is a
sustained decline in operating cash flow; if M&A significantly
affects the
operational or business profile; if there is a shift to more
aggressive
financial policies leading to a loss of its net cash position or
funds flow from
operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage rising above 1.5x; or if
evidence arises of
adverse government, regulatory or legal intervention. However,
in itself,
FFO-adjusted leverage rising above this target will not likely
lead to a
downgrade should the company retain its strong net cash position
and high FCF
margins.
Fitch may consider an upgrade if the company develops businesses
that
significantly diversify cash generation away from operations
that are subject to
Chinese government and regulatory risk. However, our rating
takes into account
expectations of profit growth and we do not believe that an
upgrade is likely in
the short to medium term.
Contact:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.