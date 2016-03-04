(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: English Public Healthcare Sector
Background
here
BARCELONA, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that demand for
England's public healthcare over the next few years will drive
faster spending
growth than funding increases, in turn affecting the standalone
ratings of NHS
Trusts and NHS Foundation Trusts (FTs).
Given the current financial stress of the sector, reliance on
borrowing will not
be sufficient to fund future capex, which may have to be
deferred. FTs have the
power to take on loans with commercial lenders and all trusts
are now able to
borrow from the Independent Trust Financing Facility (ITFF).
The report provides an insight to the background of the National
Health Service
(NHS) in England. Public healthcare is provided through NHS
Trusts and FTs which
account for about 1,600 NHS healthcare facilities, of which FTs
now comprise
about two-thirds. At end-December 2015 (3Q16), there were 88 NHS
Trusts and 152
FTs authorised in England.
Fitch assesses the credit profile of all trusts on a standalone
basis, but
factors in the strong quality of the cash flow, through reliable
funding for
delivering public healthcare from NHS Commissioners. In
addition, the support
and willingness to intervene to safeguard patient services if
trusts are thought
to be failing provide a notching uplift. For FTs, support is
through Monitor,
the sector regulator for health services. For NHS Trusts, it is
through the
Trust Development Authority (TDA).
Monitor's main duties are to protect and promote the interests
of users of
healthcare services by promoting the provision of services that
is economic,
effective and efficient, and to maintain or improve the quality
of services. The
TDA is responsible for ensuring that non-FTs develop the
capability to achieve
independent FT status as well as monitoring performance.
The Secretary of State (SoS) has powers to put failed NHS Trusts
into
administration. Under the Residual Liabilities Act 1998, the SoS
must exercise
his statutory powers to transfer the liabilities of the body so
as to ensure
that all of these are dealt with. Monitor has powers similar to
those of the SoS
to put failed FTs into administration.
All trusts are primarily funded through the NHS through a
tax-based system.
Revenue from the public sector has been steady and predictable
and has ranged
between 80% and 90% of operating revenues over the last decade.
Clinical
Commissioning Groups (CCGs) are responsible for ensuring that
adequate services
are available for their local population by assessing needs and
purchasing
services. The Health and Social Care Act 2012 placed clinicians
at the centre of
commissioning, freed up providers to innovate, and gave a new
focus to public
health. Trusts' ability to negotiate and secure annual contracts
with CCGs will
have a direct impact on revenues.
Since 2013, trusts have had to abide by a licensing regime that,
among other
things, sets out the mandatory goods and services that they are
required to
provide, referred to as protected services. Staff costs
typically represent
60%-70% of operating expenditure.
The special report, ' English Public Healthcare Sector
Background ' is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
