(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed all
ratings of
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) following the planned exit
of its UK-based
subsidiary Clydesdale Bank PLC (CB; A/RWN), which should be
implemented on 8
February 2016. The Outlook on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
remains Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The affirmation reflects our expectation that NAB's financial
metrics will be
more closely aligned with those of its domestic peers following
the exit of CB.
The simpler strategic focus should also more than offset the
reduced geographic
diversity - CB offered modest synergies for the group, whilst
absorbing
significant management time addressing legacy issues.
The ratings of CB, NAB's covered bonds and NAB's New Zealand
subsidiary, Bank of
New Zealand (AA-/Stable), are not considered as part of this
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING (VR), IDRS, AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
NAB's Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its VR, and
reflect its
leading franchises across numerous business segments in
Australia and New
Zealand. The ratings also benefit from a diverse and stable
business model which
is heavily weighted towards traditional commercial banking. The
strong franchise
and simple business model have proven effective in generating
strong and
sustainable profitability in the Australian and New Zealand
operations while
maintaining a conservative risk appetite, solid liquidity
management and
adequate capitalisation. Furthermore, the Australian prudential
regulator takes
a conservative, hands-on approach. Offsetting these strengths is
a structural
reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from offshore
markets, and high
household indebtedness in Australia and New Zealand.
Many of NAB's risk and profitability metrics should improve as a
result of the
CB exit, bringing it more into line with those of similarly
rated peers. NAB has
a market share of more than 15% in most banking markets in
Australia and New
Zealand, whereas CB has about 2% of the mortgage market in the
UK. This,
combined with a generally weaker operating environment in the UK
over the past
decade and significant conduct charges, has meant that NAB's
returns and asset
quality have lagged those of similarly rated peers.
We expect these benefits, plus the increased management focus on
core markets,
to more than offset the modest weakening of some capitalisation
and funding
metrics as a result of the exit. NAB's net profit is likely to
be affected by
significant one-off costs associated with the CB exit and the
sale of 80% of its
life insurance business in the financial year ending 30
September 2016 (FY16),
but we expect profitability metrics will move closer to domestic
peers in FY17.
NAB's capitalisation is likely to continue to improve in FY16,
although its
regulatory capital ratios will be affected by the CB exit due to
the net
proceeds from the IPO, and an indemnity provided by NAB to CB,
which is only
partly offset by a reduction in the average risk-weighted
assets. The capped
indemnity is provided for CB's potential future conduct charges
related to
legacy business such as payment protection insurance,
interest-rate hedging
products and fixed rate business loans.
NAB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio on a pro-forma basis
excluding CB at FYE15
was modestly above the actual 10.09%. However, FCC does not
capture the
indemnity charge - if this were deducted from FCC, the pro-forma
ratio would
have been lower than the actual ratio, although it would have
remained in line
with the ratios of domestic peers. Risk-weighted ratios will
also be affected by
the Australian regulator's requirement that IRB banks increase
the average
minimum risk weight for their Australian mortgages to 25% from 1
July 2016.
However, NAB raised fresh equity in 2015 to address both of
these issues -
therefore we expect its capital ratios to remain around those of
domestic peers
following the CB exit. NAB expects the sale of 80% of its life
insurance
business to have a positive impact on risk-weighted capital
ratios, which may
also help offset some of the downward pressure.
We continue to view NAB's funding profile as a weakness relative
to
international peers, and do not expect this to improve
significantly in the
short term. NAB's FYE15 funding metrics are modestly weaker on a
pro-forma basis
after the exit of CB, which has a greater proportion of deposits
and less
international wholesale issuance than NAB. However, most
pro-forma metrics
remain within those reported by the domestic peer group. NAB's
liquidity
position helps to alleviate much of the risk associated with the
funding
structure, and we expect further improvements as the group moves
toward the
implementation of the Basel net stable funding ratio, currently
expected for 1
January 2018.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that NAB will
maintain a solid
franchise and simple business model in its core markets,
allowing it to generate
strong profitability without substantially raising the risk
profile of the
group.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect an
extremely high
likelihood of support from the authorities if needed due to
NAB's systemic
importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
NAB's subordinated debt and hybrid capital instrument ratings
are notched down
from the bank's VR. Subordinated debt instruments are rated one
notch below the
VR (one notch for loss severity and zero notches for incremental
non-performance
risk) and Tier 1 securities are rated five notches below the VR
(two notches for
loss severity and three notches for incremental non-performance
risk due to the
fully discretionary coupon payments).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Rating upside for NAB is limited, given its currently high
ratings and weaker
funding profile relative to those of similarly rated
international peers.
NAB's ratings may face downward pressure should Chinese GDP
growth slow much
faster than we currently anticipate. This is because China is
Australia's
largest trading partner, and a swifter slowdown would likely
have an economic
impact that places pressure on NAB's asset quality,
profitability and
capitalisation. A significant increase to the risk to asset
quality through the
cycle, due to a weakening of recently strengthened lending
standards, may also
result in negative rating action, as could a material
deterioration in the
bank's funding and liquidity profile, as it would leave NAB more
susceptible to
a prolonged funding market dislocation.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around
the propensity
or ability of the Australian authorities to provide timely
support to the bank.
We expect Australia, as a member of the G20, to implement a more
robust
resolution framework, although implementation does not appear to
be imminent. We
will revisit NAB's SR and SRF once we have greater clarity on
the timing and
process proposed by the relevant authorities. However, any
strengthened
resolution framework is likely to result in negative rating
action on the SR and
SRF.
A change in the ability of the Australian authorities to provide
support, which
is likely to be reflected in a downgrade of the Australian
sovereign
(AAA/Stable), may also result in a downgrade of the SR and SRF.
Negative action
on the SR and SRF will not have a direct impact on NAB's IDRs,
which are
currently driven by its VR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
NAB's subordinated debt and Tier 1 instrument ratings are
broadly sensitive to
the same considerations that might affect its VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Australia Bank Limited (NAB):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+';
VR: affirmed at 'aa-';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A';
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'AA-';
Senior unsecured short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+';
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'; and
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0347918723): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Instruments LLC 2:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0269714464): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust I:
Preferred stock (ISIN: XS0177395901): affirmed at 'BBB'.
National Capital Trust III:
Preferred stock (ISIN: AU3FN0000121): affirmed at 'BBB'.
