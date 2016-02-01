(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says ratings on
Evergrande Real
Estate Group Limited (Evergrande; BB-/Stable) and its bonds due
in 2018 and 2020
will not be impacted even if the proposed amendments in the
consent solicitation
announced on 1 February 2016 are adopted.
The principal purpose of the consent solicitation is to align
the terms of the
company's 2018 and 2020 notes with the bond that it recently
issued on 15
January 2016 (the "2019 Notes"), and give the company more
flexibility in
offshore and onshore debt-raising, liens of indebtedness,
investments in
subsidiaries and minority-owned joint ventures, dividend
pay-outs and stock
repurchases, as well as business diversification beyond its core
real estate
development business.
The proposed amendments, if adopted, will provide Evergrande
with more funding
and operational flexibility to support its current expansion and
business
diversification, though it would require a higher level of
indebtedness. Fitch
does not expect its view on Evergrande to change solely due to
the adoption of
the proposed amendments. However, Evergrande's rating may come
under pressure in
the event that expansion drives leverage, as measured by net
debt/adjusted
inventory, to above 60%, and contracted sales/total debt below
0.6x, both on a
sustained basis.
Major proposed amendments of the indentures include:
- increasing the limit on permitted subsidiary indebtedness from
15% to 20% of
total assets;
- increasing the "purchase money indebtedness" basket from 30%
to 35% of total
assets;
- increasing the "working capital loan" basket from USD50.0
million to 2% of
total assets;
- exempting any restricted subsidiary listed on a qualified
exchange from
providing guarantees for the 2018 notes and pledging their
shares to secure the
2018 notes;
- amending the definition of "entrusted loans" such that it
applies to
intragroup borrowings and deposits made by non-PRC restricted
subsidiaries;
- permitting capitalized lease obligations or attributable
indebtedness with
respect to a sale and leaseback transaction;
- relaxing cash dividend payments and stock repurchasing
requirements, including
exempting the fixed charge coverage ratio requirement and
relaxing "restricted
payment" deduction requirements;
- relaxing conditions of the "permitted investment" basket,
include (i)
increasing the size of the basket from 15% to 20% of total
assets, (ii)
increasing the portion of investments that are exempt from the
fixed charge
coverage ratio requirement from 7.5% to 10% of total assets, and
(iii) allowing
investment in an investee whose other shareholder is an
affiliate;
- permitting spin-off listings of non-core entities;
- permitting investments in trusts, funds or asset management
plans that
primarily invest in the company's real estate projects; and
- expanding the definition of "temporary cash investment" to
include deposits
with banks or trust companies in the United States, the United
Kingdom,
Singapore and Hong Kong.
Bond holders have until 19 February to give their consent to the
proposed
amendments.
For a more detailed discussion on Evergrande's rating, please
refer to our
report on the company dated 18 December 2015 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Jenny Wenjun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.