(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based tower operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk's (STP) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB-', senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook on the IDRs and National Rating is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Pratama Agung Pte Ltd's USD300m 6.25% guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'BB-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by STP and are therefore rated at the same level as STP's Long-Term IDR. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this commentary. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Size & Leverage Drives Rating: STP's 'BB-' IDR is driven by its smaller size (2015 EBITDA: IDR1.5trn or USD114m) and high FFO-adjusted net leverage of 4.8x relative to Indonesian tower peers including PT Tower Bersama (TBI, BB/Stable) and PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo, BB+/Stable). STP's IDR is a notch lower than TBI's despite its better FFO-adjusted net leverage (TBI: 5.7x) due to smaller EBITDA (TBI: USD200m) and weaker tenancy mix with about 68% (TBI: 85%) of its 2015 revenue derived from top-three Indonesian telcos. Also, STP's IDR is two notches lower than Protelindo's due to its higher FFO-adjusted net leverage (Protelindo: 2.7x), smaller size (Protelindo's 2015 EBITDA: USD270m) and industry position despite better tenancy mix (Protelindo's 2015 revenue from top-three telcos: 52%). Furthermore, STP's organic tower growth of only 300 towers a year during 2012-15 is much smaller than TBI and Protelindo, which each added about 1,200-1,500 towers during the same period. Limited FCF; Capex to Rise: We forecast STP will generate limited FCF in 2016-17 as its cash flow from operations of IDR720bn-IDR780bn is likely to be just sufficient to fund capex of IDR700bn-750bn. We believe that STP could add about 350-400 towers and 1,000-1,300 tenancies each year during 2016-17. STP could also spend about IDR150bn-IDR200bn to renew ground leases for towers it acquired from PT XL Axiata (XL, BBB/Stable) in December 2014. M&A Risks: Indonesian telcos including XL and PT Indosat Tbk (BB/Stable) are looking to sell and lease back their respective tower assets. We believe that STP, giving its acquisitive nature, could make another debt-funded tower acquisition. However, STP's management may have to take a disciplined approach to future acquisitions given their commitment to deleverage and low headroom on its incurrence covenant (net debt/last quarter annualised EBITDA of 5.5x) in its unsecured bond documents. Tenancy Mix to Improve: STP's credit profile benefits from high cash flow visibility backed by non-cancellable long term contracts with Indonesian telcos. Its tenancy mix is likely to improve as top-three telcos will do bulk of the industry capex to expand 3G/4G networks. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: At end-September 2015, STP had adequate liquidity with an unrestricted cash balance of IDR462bn covering the short term debt maturities of IDR309bn. STP has two debt instruments - USD300m unsecured bond due 2020 and USD315m term loan. STP has limited exposure to IDR depreciation given it has fully hedged its USD debt through currency swaps. Its USD315m term loan has an average repayment period of 4.5 years. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - STP's 2016 revenue to rise by 7%-8% driven by tower addition (350-400) and tenancies (1,000-1,300). - STP to add about 350-400 towers which translates into IDR700bn-IDR750bn in annual capex or about 37%-38% of revenue in 2016. - Operating EBITDA margin of 83% in 2016 - same as in previous years. - FFO-adjusted net leverage to remain stable at 4.8x in 2016 and improve to 4.4x in 2017 as STP generates small positive FCF starting 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage lower than 4.0x on a sustained basis along with revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos to remain above 60%. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease defaults by weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage above 5.5x on a sustained basis. This could also be evident from STP's larger-than-expected capex guidance which will mean lower positive FCF. - A fall in revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos to below 50%. The full list of rating actions is below: PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-' Pratama Agung Pte Ltd USD300m 6.25% guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni (International ratings) Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Olly Prayudi (National ratings) Associate Director +62 21 29026412 Fitch Ratings Indonesia Prudential Tower 20th Floor Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta 12910 Secondary Analyst Janice Chong (International ratings) Director +65 6796 7241 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=998851 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.