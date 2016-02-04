(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Platinum Trust-September 2015 -
Appendix
here
SEOUL/HONG KONG, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
final ratings to
Platinum Trust-September 2015's pass-through certificates (PTC).
The issuance
consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle and tractor loans
originated by
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL),
which is also the
servicer for the transaction. The ratings are as follows:
Platinum Trust-September 2015
INR3.84bn (closing INR 4.5bn) Series A PTCs due March 2020:
'BBB-sf'; Outlook
Stable
The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in
accordance with
the payout schedule in the transaction documents. The scheduled
payout will be
net of the distribution tax on the income distributed by the
trust to the PTC
holders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect adequate external credit
enhancement (CE) of the
initial principal balance, and CIFCL's origination practices,
servicing
experience and expertise in the collection and recovery of
commercial-vehicle
and tractor loans in India. The transaction is supported by a
sound legal and
financial structure.
The credit enhancement (CE) comprises a first-loss credit
facility (FLCF) and a
second-loss credit facility (SLCF). The FLCF is in the form of
fixed deposits
with banks rated 'BBB-'/'F3' by Fitch in the name of the
originator with a lien
marked in favour of the trustee. The SLCF is an unconditional
and irrevocable
guarantee provided by a bank-rated 'BBB-/F3' by Fitch. The
transaction CE had
increased to 13.4% in December 2015 from 11.5% in September
2015. This was due
to the pass-through liabilities structure: the PTC balance
outstanding was
reduced to INR3.83bn in December 2015, from a closing INR4.5bn.
CE is deemed sufficient to cover the commingling risks of the
servicer and the
liquidity for the timely payment of the PTCs. No significant
change was made to
the transaction since our expected rating held on 28 September
2015 - which
warrants our reassessment of the transaction structure or the
portfolio loss
assumptions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may consider downgrading the ratings to 'BB+sf' if the
base-case default
rates were to increase by 30%, or to 'BB+sf' if the base-case
recovery rates
decline by 50%. The sensitivity analysis assumes that the CE and
other factors
remain constant.
The rating may be upgraded if the ratings of the credit
collateral bank holding
the FLCF deposit and the guarantee bank providing the SLCF are
upgraded to above
'BBB-' and the portfolio performance remains sound, with
adequate CE that can
withstand stress at above a 'BBB-sf' rating scenario.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a file review of 20 sample loan files focusing
on the
underwriting procedures conducted by CIFCL compared with CIFCL's
credit policy
at the time of underwriting. No major discrepancies were noted
in the
underwriting practices of CIFCL. The file review also checked
the accuracy of
the data file provided to Fitch for its rating analysis. The
file review
reported no substantial errors that would have an impact on
Fitch's rating
analysis.
Fitch reviewed the results of the agreed-upon procedures (AUP)
conducted on the
portfolio; the AUP checked the accuracy of the data file
provided to Fitch for
its rating analysis, and reported no major errors that would
affect Fitch's
rating analysis.
A description of the representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms are
included as an Appendix to the report.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
Phone +82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4, Youido-Dong
Seoul, 150-737,
Republic of South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Grace Li
Associate Director
Phone +852 2263 9936
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
Phone +612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information identified for this rating action was
HSBC India as
arrangers, and CIFCL. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all
relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes
is public.
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
here
Criteria for Rating Securitizations in Emerging Markets (pub. 06
Nov 2014)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
here
Related Research
Platinum Trust-September 2015 - Appendix
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999005
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.