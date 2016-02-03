(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned an 'AA-(emr)' rating to the Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM, AA-/Stable) dual-range accrual notes (ISIN: XS1354268499, XS1354264662) under the Euro Medium-Term Note programme. The (emr) suffix indicates that the rating only reflects the counterparty credit risk of KEXIM, and excludes the embedded market risk that may vary the size of the coupon payments on the notes. The notes are fully principal-protected, in that only the coupon stream on the notes is subject to market risk. The annual coupon payments are linked to the number of calendar days qualifying dual conditions, under which USD 30Y constant maturity swap (CMS) is equal to or greater than USD 2Y CMS, and USD 10Y CMS fixing ranges 0% to 6%. The interest payout on the notes is capped at 3.94% per annum, and will be paid in proportion to the number of the qualifying dates over the relevant interest periods. The tenor on the notes is 15 years, while the bank has an option to redeem the whole outstanding notes at par from three years after the issuance date on each interest payment dates. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of the notes is aligned with KEXIM's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of KEXIM. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in KEXIM's Long-Term IDR will be reflected in the rating of the notes. For more details on KEXIM's rating drivers and sensitivities, see "Fitch Affirms Korea's Four Key Policy Banks at 'AA-'" dated 29 August 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Matt Choi Associate Director +82 2 3278 8372 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu, Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=999000 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.