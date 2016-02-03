(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned an
'AA-(emr)' rating
to the Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM, AA-/Stable)
dual-range accrual
notes (ISIN: XS1354268499, XS1354264662) under the Euro
Medium-Term Note
programme. The (emr) suffix indicates that the rating only
reflects the
counterparty credit risk of KEXIM, and excludes the embedded
market risk that
may vary the size of the coupon payments on the notes.
The notes are fully principal-protected, in that only the coupon
stream on the
notes is subject to market risk. The annual coupon payments are
linked to the
number of calendar days qualifying dual conditions, under which
USD 30Y constant
maturity swap (CMS) is equal to or greater than USD 2Y CMS, and
USD 10Y CMS
fixing ranges 0% to 6%. The interest payout on the notes is
capped at 3.94% per
annum, and will be paid in proportion to the number of the
qualifying dates over
the relevant interest periods.
The tenor on the notes is 15 years, while the bank has an option
to redeem the
whole outstanding notes at par from three years after the
issuance date on each
interest payment dates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the notes is aligned with KEXIM's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of KEXIM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in KEXIM's Long-Term IDR will be reflected in the
rating of the
notes. For more details on KEXIM's rating drivers and
sensitivities, see "Fitch
Affirms Korea's Four Key Policy Banks at 'AA-'" dated 29 August
2015, available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu, Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999000
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
