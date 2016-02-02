(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alfa Bank's (Alfa) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and its Cyprus-based holding company ABH Financial Limited's (ABHFL) IDRs at 'BB'. The Outlooks are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - ALFA BANK The affirmation of Alfa's ratings with a Negative Outlook reflects the weak Russian operating environment, which will continue to put pressure on the bank's asset quality and performance. It also reflects Fitch's view that it is appropriate to maintain a one-notch differential between the ratings of the bank and the Russian sovereign (BBB-/Negative). At the same time, Alfa remains the highest-rated Russian privately-owned bank, reflecting its good management, considerable resilience due to solid pre-impairment profitability and reasonable capital buffers, and good track record of navigating through past Russian crises. Asset quality deteriorated in 2015. NPLs increased to 6.2% of gross loans at end-1H15 from 2.7% at end-2014, and remained roughly stable in 2H15, according to management. The spike in 1H15 mainly reflects increased corporate defaults (corporate NPLs increased to 6.7% from 2.8%), and also Alfa's focus on active work-outs of problem loans as opposed to deferral of loss recognition via prolongations. Retail NPLs increased less dramatically in 1H15, to 3.7% from 2.5%, but the respective NPL origination ratio (calculated as increase in NPLs plus write-offs and divided by average performing loans; a good proxy for credit losses) jumped to 13% (which is close to the break-even level, Fitch estimates) in 1H15 from 7.3% in 2014. NPL reserve coverage reduced, but was still a solid 1.1x at end-1H15 (2.1x at end-2014). New corporate NPLs were only moderately provisioned due to strong expected recoveries, as some big overdue exposures are well secured or have financially strong shareholders or government backing. The weak Russian economic outlook suggests pressure on asset quality is likely to persist in 2016. However, Alfa's pre-impairment profit, amounting to about USD1.1bn in both 2014 and 1H15 (annualised), is sufficient to reserve about 5% of net loans, which is a significant safety buffer. Net performance remained weak (annualised ROE of 1.5% in 1H15, 0.7% in 2014) partially due to impairment driven USD100m net loss in ATB but also due to high impairment charges and a compression of the net interest margin to 3.7% in 1H15 from 5.4% in 2014 following the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) rate hike. Fitch expects net profitability to remain modestly positive in 2016. Capitalisation moderately improved due to the depreciation-driven decrease in dollar terms (Alfa's IFRS reporting currency) of the rouble-denominated risk-weighted assets, while the dollar value of capital was preserved through open currency position management with derivatives. Basel Tier 1 and total capital ratios stood at a solid 14.4% and 19.8%, respectively, at end-1H15 (12.8% and 17.7% at end-2014). Regulatory capitalisation is tighter, reflecting more formal/conservative loan provisioning compared with IFRS, with ratios at end-11M15 of core Tier 1 8% (minimum from January 2016: 4.5%), Tier 1 8% (6%) and total 12.4% (8%). In December 2015, Alfa received RUB63bn of Tier 2 capital under the state capital support programme from the Depositary Insurance Agency, which should significantly improve the total regulatory capital ratio (by about 240bp). Alfa did not take advantage of regulatory forbearance measures offered by the CBR in calculating its regulatory ratios and therefore they would not fall due to the withdrawal of FX forbearance from 1 January 2016. At the same time, the regulatory Tier 1 ratio has only moderate headroom, especially considering the gradual implementation of capital buffers, which require systemically important banks (of which Alfa is one) to have a Tier 1 ratio of at least 6.775% from 2016, rising to 9.5% by 2019. According to management, Alfa will not need external capital in the medium term, as it forecasts modest growth and moderate profit in 2016, and no equity contributions are currently planned. Capitalisation should also be viewed in the context of Alfa's decent quality largest loans and strong recovery track record, robust pre-impairment profitability and its owners' apparent ability to provide capital if needed. Alfa has ample liquidity reserves sufficient to repay over 50% of customer accounts at end-11M15. These were further boosted by the Tier 2 capital injection in December 2015. Refinancing risk is limited: of the USD6bn of wholesale debt at end-1H15, only USD0.6bn is due in 2016 (about 2% of liabilities). Importantly, as Alfa is not under sanctions, it retains market access having made several deals in 2015, including a USD500m senior Eurobond in November and several issues of rouble bonds. Alfa's owners have supported the bank in the past, and, in Fitch's view, would have a strong propensity to do so again, if required. Their ability to provide support is also likely to be significant, as they seem to have little debt and significant cash reserves following recent asset sales. However, Fitch does not formally factor shareholder support into the ratings given limited visibility of the shareholders' current position and Alfa's significant size. Given the bank's broad franchise, there is also a moderate probability of support from the Russian authorities, as reflected in the '4' Support Rating and 'B' Support Rating Floor. Senior debt is rated in line with the IDRs and National rating. The subordinated debt rating is notched down once from the bank's VR. This incorporates zero notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR and a notch for higher loss severity. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ABHFL The affirmation of ABHFL's ratings reflect Fitch's view that default risk at the bank and the holding company are likely to be highly correlated in view of the high degree of fungibility of capital and liquidity within the group, which is managed as a single entity. The currently limited volume of holding company debt to non-related parties also supports the close alignment of its ratings with Alfa. The one-notch difference between the bank and holding company ratings reflects the absence of any regulation of the consolidated group, the fact that the holding company is incorporated in a different jurisdiction and the high level of double leverage at the holding company. The latter, defined by Fitch as equity investments in subsidiaries divided by holdco equity, stood at 140% at end-11M15 having reduced from 165% at end-2014 due to the effective conversion of some related party liabilities into equity. If all the remaining related party funding was converted the double leverage ratio would have fallen to around 120%, or even lower if some equity investments had been restated at fair value. ABHFL is shielded from any potential Cyprus transfer risks by having substantial foreign assets and earnings and limited domestic liabilities. Fitch understands that ABHFL's ability to repay/pay interest on external liabilities is not dependent on the local financial system, because this will be done by ABHFL transferring funds from accounts with Alfa directly to the paying agents/creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT A further marked deterioration in Russia's economic prospects, or a weakening of Alfa's asset quality and capitalisation, could result in a downgrade of the bank's ratings. A stabilisation of the operating environment, and a revision of the Outlook on the sovereign ratings to Stable, could result in the Outlook on Alfa's ratings also being revised to Stable. An upgrade or downgrade of Alfa would be likely to result in a similar rating action on ABHFL. In addition, ABHFL could be downgraded if its planned future debt issuance results in a marked increase in double leverage or gives rise to significantly increased liquidity risks at the holdco level. The rating actions are as follows: Alfa-Bank Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB+'/ 'AA+(rus)' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited Company: affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated debt of Alfa Bond Issuance Public Limited Company: affirmed at 'BB' ABH Financial Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Holding Issuance plc: affirmed at 'BB'/'BB (emr)' 