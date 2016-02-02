(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of AO Raiffeisenbank (RBRU), AO UniCredit Bank (UCB), AO Citibank (CITI), Rosbank (RB), Rusfinance Bank (RFB) and DeltaCredit Bank (DCB) at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The banks' IDRs, Support Ratings and, where assigned, debt ratings are underpinned by potential support they may receive from their foreign shareholders. AO Raiffeisenbank (RBRU) is a 100%-subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, AO UniCredit Bank (UCB) is 100%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) through its Vienna-based subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UBA; BBB+/Stable/bbb+). AO Citibank (CITI) is fully owned by Citigroup Inc. (A/Stable/a). Rosbank (RB) and its retail subsidiaries DeltaCredit Bank (DCB) and Rusfinance Bank (RFB), are ultimately owned by Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/a; SG holds a 99.4%-stake in RB, which in turn owns 100% of DCB and RFB). The banks' IDRs (except for RBRU) and, where assigned, senior debt ratings, are constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB-'. Russia's Country Ceiling captures transfer and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support from the foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored into their IDRs. The affirmation of the banks' support-driven ratings reflects Fitch's view that their parents will continue to have a strong propensity to support given (i) the strategic importance of the Russian market for the parent institutions; (ii) the high level of operational and management integration between the banks and their parents; (iii) majority ownership; (iv) common branding; (v) the subsidiaries' small size relative to their parents, limiting the cost of potential support (UCB, CITI, RB, DCB, RFB); and (vi) the importance for group operational performance (RBRU). The affirmation of the entities' National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that they remain among the strongest credits in Russia. The Stable Outlooks on the National Ratings reflect Fitch's view that the creditworthiness of Russian issuers relative to each other would be unlikely to change significantly in case of a further sovereign downgrade. KEY RATING DRIVERS -VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) RBRU, UCB, CITI The affirmation of RBRU, UCB and CITI's 'bbb-' VRs reflects Fitch's view that their solid capital and liquidity buffers, stable funding franchises and resilient core profitability help offset growing pressure on the banks' credit profiles as a result of the weaker Russian economy, rouble devaluation and increased funding costs. The VRs consider the still challenging operating environment and expected further volatility in borrowers' performance, which will weigh on the banks' asset quality and financial metrics in the near term. Non-performing loans (NPLs, loans more than 90 days overdue) remained in single digits at end-3Q15 (RBRU: 7.1% of loans; UCB: 4.8%; CITI: 0.4%) although increased markedly in 2014-9M15 at RBRU and UCB, in part reflecting FX effects and shrinking loan books. NPL origination (defined as the net increase in NPLs plus write-offs divided by average performing loans) has been well below peers and sector average levels in 2014-1H15 and decreased in 3Q15. Loan restructuring has been very selective, applied to viable defaulted exposures. We forecast asset quality will deteriorate over the next 12 months as operating conditions remain difficult, although loan impairments are likely to stay below sector averages at these banks given their moderate risk appetites and long-term focus on better quality domestic corporates and lower-risk retail client niches. However, significant foreign-currency lending at RBRU and UCB (although largely transacted with hedged borrowers), borrower concentrations, sizeable real estate exposure (RBRU) and a high share of unsecured retail and corporate lending are sources of potential risk. Reserve coverage of NPLs has moderated at RBRU, UCB (71%-85% range), and remained strong at CITI, while the banks have solid capacity to absorb additional losses through pre-impairment profits (estimated at 7.6% of average performing loans for RBRU, 4% for UCB and 14% for CITI, based on annualised 9M15 results). Pre-impairment performance remained rather resilient in 2014-9M15, underpinned by reasonable funding costs thanks to sticky core deposits, reduced exposure to market risks, solid fee generation (RBRU, CITI) and good operational efficiency. Sharply higher loan impairment charges have constrained operating returns from 2013, while future profitability remains highly sensitive to asset quality trends. We expect the banks to remain profitable in 2016. Capital buffers are solid relative to the banks' risk profiles, low unreserved NPLs and conservative development plans. Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratios were in the 13%-15% range at RBRU and UCB at end-3Q15, and CITI's regulatory capital ratio was 14.8% at end-2015. However, capital positions have been pressured by upward revaluation of FX-denominated assets from 2014 (RBRU, UCB). This has been offset through deleveraging (RBRU, which follows group-wide deleveraging targets) and/or parental support. The latter was both in the form of credit enhancement for existing exposures (UCB), resulting in lower regulatory risk weights, or as FX-denominated subordinated debt, serving as a natural hedge in case of further rouble depreciation (RBRU, UCB). At end-3Q15, none of the three banks were using regulatory forbearance to manage regulatory capital ratios. Liquidity positions were comfortable at end-3Q15, although remain somewhat undermined by high deposit concentrations at UCB, and deposit funding at each of the banks proved sticky during the market turbulence in December 2014. Refinancing risks are limited, and parent bank funding is moderate. RB RB's 'bb+' VR reflects its generally low-risk corporate loan book, at least judging by the largest exposures, its healthy capital position (Fitch estimates the end-2015 FCC ratio at around 14%), solid liquidity cushion, and conservative growth plans and management. The VR also takes into account weak profitability and considerable exposure to retail, including unsecured lending (65% of end-1H15 FCC). Profitability may slightly improve in 2016 due to a gradual reduction in funding costs, although it will only allow RB to reach breakeven at best, in Fitch's view. NPL origination in unsecured retail lending remains elevated at around 9% in 1H15 (down from 11% in 2014). In the corporate portfolio, NPLs were a high 7.6%, but these were covered by reserves at end-3Q15. The majority of corporate NPLs relate to legacy loans, issued before SG gained full control over the bank, while the quality of newly issued corporate loans is good, in Fitch's view. RFB RFB's VR reflects strong capitalisation (an FCC ratio of 25% at end-3Q15), manageable refinancing risks and so far adequate asset quality, with only a moderate increase in NPL origination. The latter was a reasonable 4.9% in 9M15 (annualised), up from 4.7% in 2014, but only marginally below the breakeven level. In 2016 RFB's profitability may benefit from a gradual reduction in funding costs, but will remain under pressure from higher impairment charges and limited new loan production. RFB's new business origination and prospects are largely dependent on the state programme for subsidising interest rates on car lending, as this is otherwise expensive for borrowers. Maturing third-party wholesale funding is RUB17bn in 2016, which is manageable given RFB's reasonable liquidity position and fast loan turnover. DCB The affirmation of DCB's VR reflects its strong capitalisation (the FCC ratio was a high 24% at end-3Q15) and so far resilient asset quality and performance, despite DCB's significant exposure to a deteriorating foreign-currency (FC) mortgage book (19% of end-3Q15 loan portfolio, or 1.5x FCC). The NPL origination rate was still low at 3% at end-3Q15 (annualised, adjusted for RUB depreciation), while the collateral coverage of the loan book was generally adequate with a weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of around 60%. NPL origination in FC mortgages was a higher 11% with an average LTV of above 80%, reflecting the weak quality of this portfolio. DCB's profitability metrics are still adequate, with a healthy ROAE of 13% (annualised) in 9M15, although Fitch expects pressures to stem from higher impairment charges and narrowing margins, as the bank gradually refinances its wholesale debt with more expensive market placements. Near-term refinancing needs are RUB37bn, which is manageable, in Fitch's view, due to DCB's reasonable liquidity cushion (RUB26bn or 16% of total assets at end-11M15). Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the senior unsecured debt expected rating of DCB Finance Limited (a special purpose vehicle of DCB) as its forthcoming debt issuance is no longer expected to convert to final ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The Negative Outlooks reflect the potential for the banks to be downgraded if Russia's sovereign ratings are downgraded and the Country Ceiling (BBB-) lowered. A significant weakening of the ability and/or propensity of parent banks to provide support (not expected by Fitch at present) could also result in downgrades of the subsidiaries' ratings. A stabilisation of the operating environment, and a revision of the Outlook on the sovereign ratings to Stable, could result in the Outlooks on the banks also being revised to Stable. VRs The VRs could be downgraded if the weaker operating environment translates into marked deterioration in the banks' asset quality and capital metrics, or if prospects for Russia's economy and macroeconomic stability continue to deteriorate significantly. The VRs of RBRU, UCB and CITI would also likely be downgraded in the event of a sovereign downgrade. Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VRs. The rating actions are as follows: AO Raiffeisenbank Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-(EXP)'/ 'AAA(EXP)(rus)' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/ 'AAA(rus)' AO UniCredit Bank Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks Negative Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' AO Citibank Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Rosbank Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured market linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB-(emr)' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F3' Rusfinance Bank Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)' DeltaCredit Bank Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlooks Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'AAA(rus)' Senior unsecured debt of DCB Finance Limited: affirmed at 'BBB-(EXP)' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analysts Olga Ignatieva (RBRU, UCB, CITI) Senior Director +7 495 956 69 06 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Dmitri Vasiliev (RB, RFB, DCB) Director +7 495 956 55 76 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analysts Sergey Popov (RBRU, UCB, CITI) Associate Director +7 495 956 99 81 Alyona Plakhova (RB, RFB, DCB) Analyst +7 495 956 24 09 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. 