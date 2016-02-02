(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Abu Dhabi's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA' with
Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Abu Dhabi's senior
unsecured foreign
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'. The Short-term
foreign currency
IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+' and the UAE Country Ceiling at
'AA+'; this
Ceiling applies to Abu Dhabi and Ras al Khaimah.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Abu Dhabi's key credit strengths are its exceptionally strong
fiscal and
external metrics and high GDP per capita, balanced by high
dependence on
hydrocarbons, a relatively weak policy framework, and weak data
availability
compared with peers. Sovereign net foreign assets were an
estimated 222% of GDP
at end-2015, and debt was 1.7%, all of it external. Erosion of
these buffers
will be slower than in other Fitch-rated oil exporters, due to a
low fiscal
break-even oil price of USD54/b. Consequently, the emirate has
time to adjust
its public finances to an expected 41% drop in oil revenue
between 2014 and
2016.
The 2015 budget deficit widened to 13.2% of GDP from 7.2% of GDP
in 2014. These
numbers exclude the dividend paid by the Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company (ADNOC)
but include estimated investment income of 5.3% of GDP. The
widening deficit
reflected a drop in oil and natural gas income to 17% of GDP
from 26.6% of GDP,
compensated somewhat by reductions in non-current spending.
Under our baseline
oil price assumptions, we expect the general government deficit
to decline to
11.6% of GDP in 2016 and 5.3% of GDP in 2017. The 2016 budget is
still under
discussion but we expect further reductions in non-current
expenditure.
The drop in oil revenues has accelerated reform efforts at the
UAE level, and
these benefit Abu Dhabi as the largest contributor to the
federal budget. The
UAE removed transport fuel subsidies in August 2015 and its
energy minister
announced the intention to remove remaining subsidies for
electricity and gas.
Water tariffs have been introduced for UAE nationals in Abu
Dhabi and increased
by between two and five times for expatriates, depending on
consumption levels.
Electricity tariffs were increased by between 30% and 100%. The
government
estimates that it could raise significant non-oil revenue by
increasing charges
for goods and services provided by the public sector.
The debt of government-related and state-owned enterprises (GREs
and SOEs)
peaked at AED277bn (30% of GDP) in 2012 and had fallen to
AED246bn by 1H15,
reflecting the authorities' commitment to containing
indebtedness. We expect GRE
and SOE debt to continue to fall as the Department of Finance
exercises greater
control over their capital spending and debt issuance plans.
Explicit contingent
liabilities are clearly delineated and are not material compared
with Abu
Dhabi's assets.
We expect the government to finance its 2016 and 2017 deficits
through a
combination of transfers from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
(ADIA), the
dividend from ADNOC, issuance of bonds and some further
draw-down of general
government deposits. Fitch expects ADIA assets to fall to
USD475bn at end-2016
from an estimated USD502bn at end-2014 as outflows outpace
investment returns.
However, we expect ADIA assets to rise again in 2017, when the
ADNOC dividend
should be sufficient to cover the budget deficit. Government
deposits in UAE
banks fell 16% to AED 158bn over 2015, but remain substantial at
around 11% of
GDP. The overall level of liquidity in the banking sector is
still high.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance has intensified
consultations with the
central bank and commercial banks on local debt issuance. The
timing and size of
bond issuance remains uncertain, but we assume issuance of
AED40bn of bonds in
the local market in 2016 and a further AED60bn in 2017,
effectively replacing
the AED100bn in certificates of deposit issued by the central
bank and held by
local banks. This would help stem depletion of ADIA assets,
which are likely to
have a higher expected rate of return than Abu Dhabi debt. Local
issuance could
also help develop the domestic financial market and pave the way
for future
issuance by domestic entities, including SOEs and GREs.
Foreign-currency
issuance is also being considered.
We estimate that real GDP rose 5.4% in 2015 on the back of a
6.8% rise in oil
production volumes. Oil production is expected to rise 2% in
2016 and 2017,
partially reflecting ADNOC's plans to increase capacity to 3.8m
b/d by 2018. We
estimate that non-hydrocarbon growth slowed to 4% in 2015 from
6% in 2014, and
we expect it to dip to 3.5% in 2016 as the negative effects of
lower oil prices,
lower banking sector liquidity and government retrenchment
affect confidence and
demand in the private sector. Nevertheless, investment will
continue to be a
driver of growth.
Structural indicators are mixed relative to peers. GDP per
capita is above the
'AA' median. Governance and business environment scores have
improved in recent
years and are significantly above those of other GCC countries
but below the
'AA' median. Fitch considers geopolitical risks to be elevated
compared with
rating category peers.
Major gaps in the availability of data remain despite recent
improvements. In
particular, standard international investment position and
balance of payments
data are unavailable, and there is less information on the
sovereign balance
sheet than in peers. Data shortcomings reflect a weak economic
policy framework,
particularly at the federal level. Authorities have few options
for absorbing
shocks beyond resorting to fiscal and external buffers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually and collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A sustained period of oil prices sharply lower than Fitch
expects, leading to
rapid erosion of fiscal and external buffers.
- Spill-over from a regional geopolitical shock that impacts
economic, social or
political stability.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Strengthening of economic policymaking institutions and
greater availability
of key data.
- Reduction of the economy's dependence on oil.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD 45/b in 2016 and
USD55/b in 2017.
Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
impact directly on
Abu Dhabi or on its ability to trade and that the domestic
political scene will
remain stable.
No major change is expected in ADIA's investment policy or in
its relationship
with and use by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi
