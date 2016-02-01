(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) The European Commission's assessment of the competitive role of UK mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) may be the key to whether the merger between Three and O2 goes ahead, Fitch Ratings says. Sharon White, chief executive of the UK telecom regulator Ofcom, set out her concerns in a Financial Times article, but the European Commission's anti-trust authority will have the final decision. It is expected to rule on the deal in April and is likely to communicate its own concerns to the companies with its list of potential remedies if the merger were to be approved. Ofcom's concern is that competition will be reduced if the number of network operators falls to three from four. The European Commission may choose to view competitive intensity differently, by looking at whether measures to support stronger MVNOs could offset the reduction in the number of networks. Virgin Media and Sky, both with significant fixed-line operations in the UK, could provide competition in the UK mobile market with their MVNO operations. Virgin Media currently uses EE's mobile network on a wholesale basis and has around three million mobile subscribers, while Sky signed an MVNO contract with O2 to launch its mobile service in early 2016. Remedies around wholesale capacity arrangements were key features in German and Irish industry consolidation that reduced the number of mobile networks to three. These transactions were approved by the EC, despite objections from the national regulator in the case of Ireland. However, since then, the Commission has appointed a new antitrust chief, adding to uncertainty over the outcome. Spectrum disposals may be high on the EC's list of potential remedies. Three/O2 would have a significant spectrum holding compared with the other operators. A more level playing field could be achieved if the merged entity had to sell some of its spectrum, either to a new entrant, or an existing operator. Ofcom recognises the competitiveness of the UK telecoms market on many measures. We believe the consumer will increasingly value services across a range, including the pricing of bundled services, availability of content and quality and speed of broadband coverage. The difficult challenge for regulators is to balance the benefits of competition with the incentive for investment. Whether the Three/O2 merger is approved or blocked, we do not expect the decision to have any significant impact on our existing ratings of BT Group (BBB/Positive), Vodafone (BBB+/Stable) or Telefonica (BBB+/Stable). Contact: Damien Chew Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Stuart Reid Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1085 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.