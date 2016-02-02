(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dexia Credit Local's (DCL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its Italian subsidiary Dexia Crediop S.p.A.'s (Crediop) Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on both Long-term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are part of a review of eurozone institutions in wind-down rated by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS DCL DCL's Long-term IDR reflects the French and Belgian states' financial flexibility to provide financial support, as well as DCL's state ownership and sizeable state guarantees for its funding. Fitch believes there remains a high probability that France (AA/Stable) and Belgium (AA/Negative) would provide additional extraordinary support to DCL if required, to accompany the orderly resolution of the Dexia group. DCL is the operating subsidiary of Dexia, which is 50% owned by Belgium and 44% by France. Fitch continues to factor in state support for DCL despite the implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). This reflects our view that the BRRD will not be applied retroactively to DCL at least for as long as its orderly wind-down progresses in line with plans agreed with the European Commission's (EC) state aid authorities. DCL's capacity for payment of non-guaranteed senior unsecured debt was weakened by the introduction of senior creditor bail-in as a prerequisite for exceptional additional state support, meaning that the sovereign's ability to support in full may not be as strong as it was before BRRD implementation. We consider that the risk of senior creditor "bail-in" remains low for DCL but not impossible and that the French and Belgian states will act pre-emptively to the extent possible to maintain DCL's capitalisation above minimum requirements. France and Belgium's sizeable investment in Dexia (owning 94% of the group's capital) and direct exposure to DCL (guaranteeing, together with Luxembourg, up to EUR85bn of its senior debt) currently represent a very strong incentive for the authorities to provide additional support, if required. Any new requirement for extraordinary support beyond the state aid already agreed would require approval from the EC. Fitch would expect the EC to then liaise about the course of action to take with the Single Resolution Board, which took over decisions on bank resolution from national authorities from January 2016. While Fitch believes it likely that both parties would seek the least disruptive solution, we also believe that the decision is likely to depend on specific circumstances, especially on the extent to which the orderly wind-down is proceeding according to plan. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to DCL because it cannot be meaningfully analysed as a viable entity in its own right as it is in run-off and relies on states support for funding. Crediop Crediop's ratings are based on institutional support from its majority shareholder, DCL, which has 70% ownership. Fitch believes the probability that DCL would provide support to Crediop, if needed, remains high, as a default of Crediop would result in high financial and reputational risk for its parent's wind-down process. Funding from DCL is the second-largest source of financing for Crediop, after central bank funding, but none of its liabilities are directly guaranteed by France or Belgium. DCL would likely be able to provide support to Crediop if necessary without needing to call on further state support itself, given the manageable size of Crediop relative to DCL, at around 15% of total assets at end-September 2015, and the nature of its assets (mostly to Italian public sector entities). The two notches between Crediop's Long-term IDR and DCL's reflect a remote possibility that sovereign support would be required or that problems would arise at Crediop and DCL at the same time. In which case, Crediop would be less likely than DCL to receive support from France and Belgium given it is based neither in France nor in Belgium and its business focus in Italy. As it is in orderly run-off, Crediop operates in line with the group's goals to maximise deleveraging and reduce concentration risk. The Stable Outlook on Crediop's Long-term IDR reflects that on DCL. DCL GUARANTEED DEBT The ratings on DCL's securities issued under guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg are aligned with the IDRs of Belgium and France given that they are the lowest-rated guarantee providers. The guarantee is several but not joint, and each state is responsible for a share of the overall guarantee. DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT -RATING The Short-term rating on Dexia Delaware LLC's US Commercial Paper (USCP) programme has been affirmed at 'F2' in line with DCL's Short-term IDR, reflecting Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability of support from DCL if required. This is based on DCL's guarantees for the securities issued under Dexia Delaware's USCP programme. Dexia Delaware is a fully-owned funding vehicle of DCL, issuing USCP (short-term debt securities). SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES DCL's subordinated debt instruments XS0307581883 and XS0284386306 are dated bonds (maturing in 2017 and 2019, respectively) with contractually mandatory coupon payment. The 'B-' rating of these securities reflects a bespoke analysis of the risks of non-performance and loss severity in the absence of a Viability Rating or alternative anchor rating. Although the notes are fully performing, the rating factors in the lack of financial flexibility for subordinated debt, which could be bailed in should Dexia receive additional state support to accompany its orderly wind down. We derive the securities' ratings by stressing profit forecast and credit exposure of DCL and similar issuers, and comparing the potential losses with their respective available capital buffers to determine and compare the potential need for extraordinary state support. Fitch has affirmed the 'C' ratings of DCL's (FR0010251421) hybrid Tier 1 securities; the ratings reflect the coupons missed as part of successive restructuring and orderly resolution plans, and a continued ban on coupon payment of subordinated debt and hybrid securities (unless contractually mandatory) imposed by the EC since 2010 and the first restructuring plan. RATING SENSITIVITIES DCL DCL's ratings are sensitive to a reduction in the French or Belgian state's ability or propensity to provide additional state support, including a downgrade of France or Belgium's sovereign ratings by more than one notch. A significant reduction in state ownership or state-guaranteed funding that would not be a result of lower funding needs, reducing the incentive to provide additional support, would also be rating-negative. Any upgrade would be contingent on the two states demonstrating greater support. This is highly unlikely in Fitch's view, although not impossible. The ratings are also sensitive to DCL progressing with its orderly wind-down in accordance with the plan agreed with the EC. Deviation from the plan would likely trigger a fresh state aid review and heighten the likelihood of the Commission and/or Single Resolution Board requiring more stringent measures, which could include burden-sharing for senior creditors. Crediop Crediop's ratings are sensitive to a change in DCL's ability (as measured by its ratings) or propensity to support Crediop. They are also potentially sensitive to a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating by several notches. DCL GUARANTEED DEBT The 'AA' long-term ratings of the securities issued under the guarantees are sensitive to any rating action on the lowest-rated guarantors (currently Belgium and France). The 'F1+' rating on the short-term securities issued under the guarantee would be downgraded to 'F1' if the Short-term IDR of any guarantor is downgraded to 'F1'. DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT -RATING Dexia Delaware's short-term debt is sensitive to the same factors that would affect DCL's Short-term IDR. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Upside potential to the ratings of DCL's subordinated debt instruments may result from Dexia's wind-down progressing significantly with capital being maintained at solid levels at the same time. Downside pressure may arise from any risk of further state support being needed. Should these instruments be bailed-in then loss severity would likely be high, which could result in a downgrade to 'CC' or 'C'. Fitch does not expect that DCL's hybrid securities will become performing and therefore sees no upside for the instruments' ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Dexia Credit Local: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Market linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' State guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA/F1+' Tier 1 hybrid securities FR0010251421: affirmed at 'C' Subordinated debt securities XS0307581883 and XS0284386306: affirmed at 'B-' Dexia Delaware LLC USD25bn US commercial paper (USCP) programme's short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2' Dexia Crediop Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Contact: Primary Analysts Olivia Perney Guillot (Dexia Credit Local) Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Francesca Vasciminno (Crediop) Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analysts Francois-Xavier Marchand (Dexia Credit Local) Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Valeria Pasto (Crediop) Analyst +39 02 879087 298 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=998872 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.