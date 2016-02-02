(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fresh fiscal cuts show
Russia's response to
lower oil prices has not halted, Fitch Ratings says. The
authorities' commitment
to their policy framework has moderated the oil shock's impact
on Russia's
sovereign balance sheet, but tighter fiscal and monetary stances
compared to our
previous expectations are an additional drag on growth. We
forecast the economy
to contract again in 2016.
The government has asked ministries to identify RUB700bn
(USD9bn) of cuts, which
would reduce discretionary spending by 10% from October's 2016
budget. Wages and
pensions are ring-fenced. The government now assumes oil
averaging USD40/b this
year, against USD50/b in the budget. The cuts, worth around 0.9%
of GDP, would
keep the deficit below 3% of GDP, in line with the government's
target.
But fiscal tightening will dent demand in an economy weakened by
lower oil
prices and rouble volatility. The Federal Statistics Service's
preliminary 2015
estimate showed GDP contracting 3.7%. We have revised our real
GDP forecast for
2016 to a 1% contraction from 0.5% growth to reflect 2015
outturns, lower oil
prices and the impact of the latest cuts. If oil prices do not
start to recover
in 2016, tax increases for the oil sector would become more
likely, further
reducing capex.
Exchange rate flexibility provides another buffer from oil,
cushioning budget
revenues and bolstering the balance of payments by suppressing
import demand (at
the cost of lower living standards). The 2015 current account
surplus rose to
USD65.8bn from USD58.4bn a year earlier, according to
preliminary Central Bank
of Russia (CBR) data.
Reserves fell by USD17bn over 2015, to USD368bn, and outflows
were largely
private-sector debt repayment rather than capital flight.
Governor Elvira
Nabiullina has said the CBR would only use reserves to intervene
in support of
the rouble if risks to "financial stability" emerged, and this
does not appear
to be the case. Russian banks are not experiencing deposit
outflows as they did
in late 2014.
But a falling rouble may require higher policy rates to meet
inflation targets -
another drag on growth. The CBR left its key rate unchanged at
11% on Friday
and "cannot rule out a tightening of its monetary policy" should
inflation risks
rise. End-2015 annual CPI inflation was 12.9%. The CBR is
unlikely to resume
easing immediately as it seeks to establish its
inflation-targeting credentials.
The policy response limited fiscal and external deterioration in
2015; these did
not exceed our expectations when we downgraded Russia to
'BBB-'/Negative at the
start of the year. But it has not fully insulated Russia's
sovereign credit
profile from the oil shock.
Deficit financing will continue to deplete the Reserve Fund,
reducing financing
flexibility. Potential privatisation of stakes in state
companies could be a
source of funds, but progress may be slow. The approach of
elections in 2018 may
reduce the likelihood of further substantial expenditure cuts,
and Russia is
unlikely to balance its budget before then unless oil prices
recover rapidly. We
forecast the current account surplus to fall in 2016 with lower
oil prices, but
reserve decline will be modest and external debt service
indicators should
improve.
Weakening in the sovereign balance sheet and failure to recover
from recession,
coupled with significant deviation from stated macroeconomic and
fiscal policy
aims, could result in a downgrade. Potential positive rating
action triggers
include easing macroeconomic and financial sector stress,
progress in reducing
inflation, avoiding further significant depletion in
international reserves, and
consolidation of public finances.
