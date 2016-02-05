(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Company Market Insurance
Dashboard - 2016 Outlook
here
LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
dashboard on the UK
non-life company market, summarising the outlook for the sector.
Fitch expects operating conditions within the UK company market
to be stable in
2016. We expect the sector to report strong results despite
competitive
pressures and persistently low yields. Notwithstanding the
challenging operating
environment, the rating outlook remains stable. This is
supported by the strong
capital adequacy of company market insurers. Profit margins of
company market
insurers are expected to remain within the bounds of current
ratings.
The dashboard includes Fitch's latest update on important market
developments,
including new measures to tackle the exaggerated costs of
whiplash claims and
the agency's expectations on pricing trends in motor and
household insurance.
The 'Company Market Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Outlook' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
