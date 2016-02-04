(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
Latin America
Quarterly Beverage Trend report with 3Q'15 results.
'Third quarter 2015 volumes generally improved in most markets
driven by non-CSD
products,' said Cristina Madero, Associate Director at Fitch.
'Mexican consumer
demand for beverages is improving but still weak. In Brazil
companies reported
volume contractions in the single-digits except for Grupo
Embotellador Atic,
which saw double-digit declines as it continues to restructure
its Brazilian
operations. AmBev's beer segment was the exception and posted a
slight volume
increase. Strong commercial efforts continue to drive volumes in
Peru, Chile,
and Argentina.'
The report shows quarterly sales volume trends and key financial
figures of
certain Fitch-rated Latin American bottlers in Chile, Brazil,
Argentina, Mexico
and Peru beginning with the first quarter of 2013. Companies
included are:
--Embotelladora Andina S.A. ('BBB+'/Outlook Stable)
--Compania Cervecerias Unidas ('AA+(cl)'/Outlook Stable)
--Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. ('A'/Outlook Stable)
--Ambev S.A. ('WD'; ratings withdrawn in August 2015)
--Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. ('A'/Outlook Stable)
--Grupo Embotellador Atic S.A. ('B+'/Outlook Negative)
--Corporacion Lindley S.A. ('BBB-'/Outlook Positive)
Contact:
Cristina Madero
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2080
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
52 81 8399 9134
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Latin America Quarterly Beverage Trends - 3Q15
here
