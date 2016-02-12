(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Sovereigns Chart of the
Month - Feb 2016
here
HONG KONG, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says structural
factors - including
low per capita income, weak governance indicators, and high
political risks -
weigh on the ratings of Asia frontier sovereigns, even though
they exhibit some
of the strongest GDP growth rates globally in recent years.
Public debt across many of these countries has also increased
since 2011,
particularly in Mongolia and Vietnam. Commodity dependence is
generally lower
across Asia frontier sovereigns compared with peers in other
regions, which in
part reflects economic models focused on the export of garments
and other
labour-intensive manufactured goods.
Asia frontier sovereigns rated by Fitch include Bangladesh
(BB-/Stable),
Mongolia (B/Stable), Pakistan (B/Stable), Sri Lanka
(BB-/Stable), and Vietnam
(BB-/Stable).
The February edition of "Asia-Pacific Sovereigns Chart of the
Month" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in
this media
release.
Contact:
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+852 2263 9925
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Andrew Colquhoun
Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.