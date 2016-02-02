(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Korea's Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and
Long-Term Local
Currency IDR at 'AA'. The issue ratings on Korea's senior
unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'AA-' and 'AA',
respectively. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling
is affirmed at
'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Korea's sovereign ratings and Stable
Outlook balances a
strong macroeconomic environment and robust external finances,
with geopolitical
risk related to the tense relationship with North-Korea and low
per capita GDP
compared with its peers.
Korea's macroeconomic performance is strong, even though it is
challenged in the
longer run by fast population ageing and low productivity
growth. Real GDP
growth came down to 2.6% in 2015 from 3.3% in 2014, resulting
from a drop in the
growth contribution of exports and domestic confidence after the
outbreak of
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Fitch expects GDP
growth to accelerate
gradually to 2.7% in 2016 and 3.0% in 2017 due to a slight
pick-up in external
demand, and headline inflation to average 1.5% in 2016 and 1.9%
in 2017. The
reduction of the inflation target to 2% from the 2.5%-3.5% range
improves the
likelihood of inflation close to the target, which could improve
the future
credibility of monetary policy. Inflation has not been within
the target range
since October 2012.
Robust external finances are illustrated by a persistent current
account surplus
(7.8% of GDP in 2015), high foreign-exchange reserves and a net
external asset
position. This implies relatively limited external refinancing
risk, eg
emanating from further Fed policy normalisation. The Korean
economy is
vulnerable, nonetheless, to an external demand shock, eg in the
context of a
more severe slowdown of the Chinese economy than expected.
Domestic demand has
become a more important growth driver in the development process
over the years,
but exports remain key for the small open economy. Korea's
government policies
are aimed at supporting domestic demand through public spending
and structural
reforms, and stimulating consumer sectors that potentially
benefit from a
rebalancing in China from investment-led growth to a more
consumer-based
economy.
The fourth nuclear test by North Korea on 6 January 2016, and
heightened
tensions in August 2015 resulting in the exchange of artillery
fire across the
Demilitarised Zone, illustrate the geopolitical risk of the
longstanding
conflict on the Korean peninsula that continues to weigh on the
rating.
Uncertainties are exacerbated by the opacity of the North Korean
regime's
policies. Risks to the sovereign balance sheet and the economy
relate to both
the short- to medium-term risk of increased tensions and a
long-term scenario of
reunification. However, reunification would also provide
opportunities in terms
of political stability and relatively cheap labour during a
transition period of
integration for manufacturing export-led growth.
Per capita income at USD27,215 in 2015 is one of the lowest in
the 'AA' category
(the median is USD42,513). However, Korea is more developed than
the income
level would suggest. The country is ranked fourth out of 189
countries for the
World Bank's Ease of Doing Business indicator, but scores below
the 'AA' median
for its Governance indicator (73rd percentile versus 78th
percentile).
Household debt is high at close to 90% of GDP and continues to
rise, increasing
Korea's vulnerability to shocks, although household assets are
also relatively
high - which limits the risk to financial stability and the
economy to some
extent. The authorities are taking measures to reduce the
weaknesses related to
household debt, eg by stimulating conversion of mortgage debt
into longer
maturities and at fixed rates. The high household debt seems to
limit policy
flexibility in particular, as it appears to constrain the Bank
of Korea from
further loosening its monetary policy stance.
General government debt, estimated by Fitch at 36.9% of GDP in
2015, is close to
the 'AA' peer median of 36.0%. Fitch estimates the consolidated
central
government balance (including social security) to fall to -0.3%
of GDP as a
result of fiscal stimulus of the supplementary budget. The
government balance
had been in surplus since 2000 - except in 2009, during the
global financial
crisis. The debt held by state-owned enterprises fell to 35.1%
in 2014 from
36.4% in 2013, and the government's resolve to rein in the debt
further is
positive from a credit perspective.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A convincing strategy to reduce the broader public debt
burden, which would be
reflected in lower debt to GDP ratios for the general government
and
state-linked enterprises.
- Evidence that the economy can grow at a relatively high rate
over time,
thereby narrowing the per-capita income gap with rating peers,
without
deterioration in the aggregate household balance sheet.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- An unexpected large rise in the public-sector debt burden
caused by a
deviation from the current prudent fiscal policy framework or
crystallisation of
financial sector or other contingent liabilities.
- Evidence that GDP growth will be structurally lower than
expected, potentially
reflecting medium- to long-term challenges for Korea's economic
model.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- No significant change in the relationship between North and
South Korea, such
as a full-scale military conflict, or the sudden collapse of the
regime in the
North leading to instability on the Korean peninsula.
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook, with a slight rise in global real GDP growth to 2.6% in
2016 and 2.7%
in 2017, up from 2.3% in 2015 and a gradual slowdown of growth
in China to 6% by
2017.
Contact::
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Fennell
Associate Director
+852 2263 9925
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
