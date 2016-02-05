(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Hotel owners will encounter a more
challenging
debt financing environment during 2016 as lenders respond to the
broad repricing
of risk (higher) across most debt capital markets and new
regulations, says
Fitch Ratings.
'Borrowers can expect higher interest rates and tighter
underwriting standards
for loans backed by hotel collateral as lenders adapt to more
challenging debt
capital markets conditions,' said Stephen Boyd, Director of
Lodging and REITs at
Fitch.
Sponsor quality will distinguish hotel debt capital access for
the balance of
this upcycle. 'Unlike loans made earlier in this recovery,
lenders can no longer
rely on the rising tide of hotel fundamentals to offset poor
credit decisions,'
said Boyd.
Basel III regulatory requirements will continue to temper hotel
development
growth at the margin. Commercial banks have curtailed their
development lending
activity due to the high capital charges for so-called
high-volatility
commercial real estate (HVCRE) loans that apply to many
highly-levered
development loans under Basel III.
However, alternative capital sources will step-in to fill the
void. Fitch
expects lodging C-Corps. (i.e. brand owners) to increase the
pace of their
management and franchise (M&F) investments to use their balance
sheets to
support unit growth, as the cost of development financing
increases and
availability decreases.
Alternative lenders (i.e. private equity, hedge funds and
mortgage REITs)
specializing in mezzanine debt and preferred equity will play an
increased role
in hotel financing this year. Shadow banks are uniquely well
positioned to solve
hotel financing challenges given their greater flexibility than
commercial
lenders to take down the entire debt stack and sell off the
senior piece of debt
while retaining the riskier, higher return mezzanine portion.
The full report, 'Hotel Lenders Tightening the Screws: Key
Takeaways from the
ALIS Conference,' is available at www.fitchratings.com
