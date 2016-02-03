(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Turkey-based Mapfre Genel
Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
at 'AA(tur)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects MGS's strong position in the Turkish
non-life insurance
market, its solid underwriting performance, adequate
capitalisation and prudent
investment policy, and Fitch's view of MGS's importance to its
ultimate parent,
Mapfre SA (Issuer Default Rating: BBB+/Stable). Offsetting these
factors are the
competitive pricing environment of the Turkish non-life
insurance market and
potential risks, in Fitch's opinion, associated with MGS's rapid
growth over the
past five years relative to peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MGS's standalone rating benefits from a one-notch uplift from
Mapfre SA's
ownership, benefiting from the parent's expertise in corporate
governance,
operational support and risk management. Fitch believes that
capital support
would also be provided to MGS by the parent, should it be
required.
MGS's 2015 underwriting performance was pressured by tough
pricing competition,
particularly for motor business, changes in regulation and a
rise in bodily
injury claims. Fitch expects that MGS's FY2015 combined ratio
will exceed 100%
when reported, although any deterioration is not expected to be
worse than that
seen across the wider market.
MGS motor book grew strongly during 2015, with growth driven by
a combination of
increasing market premium rates and the exit of certain
international
competitors from the Turkish motor market. Fitch remains
cautious regarding
MGS's recent expansion across motor lines as we believe there
may be additional
underwriting, pricing and reserving risks associated with rapid
growth.
Fitch considers MGS's capital as adequate for its rating as the
Turkish solvency
regime uses a risk-based capital measure that is much more
onerous than a
typical Solvency I calculation. In 1H15, MGS's regulatory
solvency temporarily
dipped below the required minimum although it had recovered to
102% by 3Q15.
The agency views MGS's investment policy as prudent, with the
majority of assets
held in cash and cash equivalents or investment grade Turkish
treasury and
corporate bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
decline in the
regulatory solvency ratio to below 100% over a sustained period
of time, a
deterioration in underwriting profitability (with the combined
ratio above 110%
for an extended period), or a significant deterioration in MGS's
competitive
positioning in Turkey (decline in market share to below 4%). A
decline in
Fitch's assessment of MGS's importance to Mapfre SA could also
lead to a
downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating
on the Turkish
national scale and given that its small contribution to Mapfre
SA precludes an
increase in the rating uplift from its standalone profile.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
