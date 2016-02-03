(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based Mapfre Genel Sigorta's (MGS) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects MGS's strong position in the Turkish non-life insurance market, its solid underwriting performance, adequate capitalisation and prudent investment policy, and Fitch's view of MGS's importance to its ultimate parent, Mapfre SA (Issuer Default Rating: BBB+/Stable). Offsetting these factors are the competitive pricing environment of the Turkish non-life insurance market and potential risks, in Fitch's opinion, associated with MGS's rapid growth over the past five years relative to peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS MGS's standalone rating benefits from a one-notch uplift from Mapfre SA's ownership, benefiting from the parent's expertise in corporate governance, operational support and risk management. Fitch believes that capital support would also be provided to MGS by the parent, should it be required. MGS's 2015 underwriting performance was pressured by tough pricing competition, particularly for motor business, changes in regulation and a rise in bodily injury claims. Fitch expects that MGS's FY2015 combined ratio will exceed 100% when reported, although any deterioration is not expected to be worse than that seen across the wider market. MGS motor book grew strongly during 2015, with growth driven by a combination of increasing market premium rates and the exit of certain international competitors from the Turkish motor market. Fitch remains cautious regarding MGS's recent expansion across motor lines as we believe there may be additional underwriting, pricing and reserving risks associated with rapid growth. Fitch considers MGS's capital as adequate for its rating as the Turkish solvency regime uses a risk-based capital measure that is much more onerous than a typical Solvency I calculation. In 1H15, MGS's regulatory solvency temporarily dipped below the required minimum although it had recovered to 102% by 3Q15. The agency views MGS's investment policy as prudent, with the majority of assets held in cash and cash equivalents or investment grade Turkish treasury and corporate bonds. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a decline in the regulatory solvency ratio to below 100% over a sustained period of time, a deterioration in underwriting profitability (with the combined ratio above 110% for an extended period), or a significant deterioration in MGS's competitive positioning in Turkey (decline in market share to below 4%). A decline in Fitch's assessment of MGS's importance to Mapfre SA could also lead to a downgrade. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given MGS's high rating on the Turkish national scale and given that its small contribution to Mapfre SA precludes an increase in the rating uplift from its standalone profile. Contacts: Primary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Analyst +44 20 3530 1532 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.