(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 04 (Fitch) China's local and regional
governments (LRGs)
recorded an overall 9.4% yoy growth in 2015 operating revenue,
but the fiscal
performance of individual regions vary greatly indicating rising
polarisation of
the LRGs.
Coastal areas including Shenzhen, Guangdong and Shanghai posted
a yoy growth of
10-30%. These regions demonstrate a more resilient fiscal
position owing to its
consumption-led economy and a diversified tax base, despite
China's economic
slowdown.
In contrast, some local governments in the northeast suffer from
a widening
fiscal deficit and recorded a yoy decline in growth in 2015.
Shrinking demand in
industrial sectors, commodity over-supply and a subdued real
estate market push
their tax revenue to a record low. These governments' fiscal
strength is
aggravated because a bigger commitment in education and social
security in these
regions increases their operating expenditure.
However, the identical coupons of domestic bonds issued by these
LRGs do not
reflect the widening difference in individual provinces'
financial strength.
After the ban on provincial local governments from issuing bonds
was lifted,
most of China's muni bonds have been priced only 10 to 30 bps
above the treasury
for public auction deals and around 50 bps above for private
placement.
The central government's initiative allowing provinces to issue
muni bonds on
their own credit intends to adopt a market-based approach to
regulate the
sub-nationals' leverage management so that an LRG with higher
leverage needs to
pay a premium than those with a better credit profile. The
identical coupons at
present indicate that goal has not been fully achieved.
However, Fitch has observed positive signs demonstrating the
investors are
paying more attention to the fundamentals of each local
government. For example,
the yield spread of muni bonds under public auction has widened
from 0-10 bps at
the inception of this programme in May 2015 to 40-50 bps in
December 2015.
Fitch believes that the establishment of a market-driven muni
bond market in
China cannot be achieved in one go. The Chinese government has
taken a series of
substantial steps in reforming the debt-laden local and regional
public sector
in 2015 by launching the CNY3.2trn local government debt swap
programme,
implementing a more sophisticated principle of debt prudence,
shifting from
cash-based to accrual-based government accounting standards and
continuously
streamlining local government-owned public sector enterprises.
These reforms mark a fundamental change in the management of LRG
financing,
providing a much more transparent framework for future debt
issuance.
