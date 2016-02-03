(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned National
Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's
(A+(idn)/Positive/F1(idn)) proposed
rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows:
- Bonds with a maturity of two and three years assigned a
National Long-Term
Rating of 'A+(idn)'; and
- Bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1(idn)'.
The bonds are to be issued under BFI's existing Senior Debt
Programme II of up
to IDR2.5trn, to which Fitch has assigned National Long-Term and
Short-Term
Ratings of 'A+(idn)' and 'F1(idn)', respectively. The issue will
be up to
IDR1trn in total, and the proceeds will be used to support
business growth.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as BFI's National
Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
BFI's National Ratings are driven by its standalone performance
as one of the
largest independent finance companies in Indonesia. BFI has had
a solid
financial record during the last five years: capitalisation has
remained high,
with its equity-to-assets ratio continuing to be one of the
highest in
Indonesia's multi-finance industry. Fitch believes BFI will
maintain leverage at
among the lowest of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
A deterioration in asset quality that could impact the
profitability and
capitalisation is likely to result in the Outlook being revised
to Stable or a
rating downgrade in the event of a notable weakening of asset
quality.
Sustainable growth that results in a greater market share while
maintaining
solid asset quality may lead to a rating upgrade.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6807
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 December 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.