(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Japan-based Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A'. The
agency has also published the company's Short-Term IDR of 'F1',
its Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support
Rating Floor (SRF) at
'A-'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The
agency has
simultaneously assigned an expected rating of 'A (EXP)' to
MUFG's proposed issue
of US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes. The notes are
expected to count
towards MUFG's total loss-absorption capacity (TLAC)
requirements, which have
been set by the Financial Stability Board at 16% of its
risk-weighted assets,
effective 1 January 2019.
The senior bonds will constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated general obligations of MUFG and rank pari passu
without any
preference among themselves and with all of its other unsecured
indebtedness,
other than subordinated indebtedness and except for statutorily
preferred
indebtedness. The notes will be structurally subordinated to the
liabilities of
MUFG's subsidiaries, including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU) and
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation (MUTB).
The proceeds will be down-streamed in full to the operating
subsidiaries as
obligations which rank pari passu with other senior unsecured
obligations of the
operating subsidiaries. The final rating is contingent upon
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
Established in 2005, MUFG is engaged in a wide range of
businesses including
commercial and trust banking, brokerage, credit card, consumer
finance, asset
management, and lease operations. It also has an extensive
domestic and global
operations network.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VIABILITY RATING
The Viability Rating (VR) underpins MUFG's IDR and reflects the
banking group's
strong domestic franchises, solid liquidity profiles in yen,
sound asset quality
and solid capital, which Fitch expects will be sustained through
various capital
management initiatives. Recent improvements in capital counter
MUFG's rising
appetite for risk outside Japan, although modest earnings and
market risks still
expose the group to volatility.
The ratings of MUFG and its operating banks - BTMU (A/Stable)
and MUTB
(A/Stable) are equalised due to MUFG's role as the bank's
holding company,
functional interconnectedness, the regulator's group-level
focus, and the
expectation that double leverage at MUFG will be maintained
below 120%.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MUFG's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of '1'
and 'A-'
respectively reflect Fitch's view that Japan's Deposit Insurance
Law (DIL)
reinforces prospects for support for systemically important
financial
institutions (SIFI), despite a global trend towards reducing the
extent of
sovereign support for banks. As a global SIFI, MUFG would also
likely be
regarded by Japan's authorities as a domestic SIFI (although no
entities have
been formally designated as yet), and would be extremely likely
to receive
government support if required. Rather than resolving failing
SIFIs through a
court process or Specified Measure 2 (SM2) set forth in Article
126-2 of the DIL
(in which case an entity would already be insolvent), Fitch
believes that
Japan's authorities would defer to Specified Measure 1 of the
DIL in providing
support - either in the form of liquidity, guarantees or capital
injections.
SENIOR (TLAC) DEBT
The senior unsecured notes issued by MUFG are intended to
qualify as TLAC debt,
as they will be subordinated to certain operational "excluded
liabilities"
(which in any case currently do not exist at MUFG) and
structurally subordinated
to the operating subsidiary banks' debt.
A resolution plan stipulating the resolution process in Japan
has not yet been
made public by the Financial Services Agency, but Fitch views it
as highly
likely that Japan would adopt a Single Point of Entry approach,
with MUFG being
the groups' resolution entity. Fitch believes Japan's DIL
provides the
legislative framework to enable the resolution authority to
bail-in senior debt
(convert to equity or write-off the notes) and SM2 of the DIL to
be the
mechanism by which an "orderly resolution" can be achieved.
Fitch's understanding is that losses to holders of these notes
would only occur
in the event that resolution by way of a court process (that is,
winding up) was
determined by the resolution authority under SM2, in which case
MUFG would be
insolvent (that is, net capital deficiency). In Fitch's view, it
is difficult to
assess today whether any losses incurred by noteholders at that
point would be
significantly different from other general senior debt (if
issued).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY RATING
The potential for a VR upgrade is limited for MUFG in light of
the rating's
proximity to the Japanese sovereign's IDRs (A/Stable). For the
same reasons,
MUFG's VR could be downgraded if the sovereign was to also be
downgraded.
Negative rating action on the banking group's VR is currently
not envisaged due
to its stable asset quality and adequate capital buffers.
However, the VR may be
negatively affected if sudden and unexpected deterioration in
the operating
environment occurred - such as uncertainty/failure of Abenomics
- materially and
adversely impacts the group's financial profile. Downward
pressure may also
result from an unexpected material increase in risk appetite
(without a
corresponding increase in risk buffers) or an increase in
exposure to equities,
leading to potentially higher volatility in earnings and/or
capital. Negative
rating action on MUFG's VR could also stem from double leverage
(119% at
September 2015) being sustained beyond 120%, although Fitch
expects it to be
managed down over time. A material acquisition - although not
expected - could
also lead to a change in the group's ratings.
IDRs, SRs AND SRFs
A downgrade of the ratings could be triggered by a downgrade of
the sovereign
ratings. A downgrade of the VR would trigger a downgrade of the
IDRs, although
it would likely be limited to one notch given the current SRF of
'A-'. The
potential for upgrade is limited in light of the rating's
proximity to the
Japanese sovereign's IDRs.
Further downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs to below 'A' would
lead to a review of
the SRs and SRFs of all banks.
SENIOR (TLAC) DEBT
The rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by MUFG would be
directly
affected by a change in MUFG's IDRs which could stem from either
a downgrade of
the sovereign rating or of MUFG's VR. However, in the case of
the latter, the
rating of the senior unsecured notes would also be then
underpinned by its 'A-'
SRF.
Negative action could stem from an unexpected change in the
regulatory framework
which clearly and materially increases the loss severity of the
notes relative
to other senior unsecured debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Naoki Morimura
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Kaori Nishizawa
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
