(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks 2015 Datawatch
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
the latest
edition of its 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication
of spreadsheets
with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The issue includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 January 2016, as well as changes
during December
2015 and for the full year 2015
- Profit and loss statements for 2015 and 2014 with respective
ratios
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 2015 for the
largest
state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
- Special report on the main changes to the figures and trends
in the Russian
banking system in 2015 and the outlook for 2016
The data excludes Bank Uralsib, which did not disclose its
regulatory accounts
for December 2015 on the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) website.
Fitch notes the following key developments in December 2015:
Sector corporate loans nominally increased by RUB1.5trn (4%) or
by a marginal
RUB100bn (0.3%) if adjusted for 10% rouble depreciation against
the dollar
during the month. Notable FX-adjusted increases were in VTB
(RUB302bn, 6.3%),
Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB86bn, 13.2%) and RusAg (RUB57bn,
4.1%), while large
decreases were in Alfa (RUB67bn or -4.9%), Bank of Moscow
(RUB66bn, -7.1%) and
Promsvyaz (RUB42bn, -5.2%).
Retail lending was flat. Among specialised retail banks, only
Rencredit and
Russian Strandard grew, by around 1.0%-1.5%. Home Credit was
stable, Orient
Express and Tinkoff deleveraged by a modest 1%-2%, and OTP by a
significant 17%,
due to sales of bad loans.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
nominally increased
by RUB3.8trn (8.2%), or by RUB1.9trn (4%) if adjusted for the
rouble
depreciation. The latter figure comprised inflows of both
corporate and retail
funding of, respectively, RUB0.8trn (3.1%) and RUB1.1trn (5%).
The largest
FX-adjusted corporate funding inflows were in Sberbank
(RUB279bn, 3.8%), VTB
(RUB242bn, 6.1%) and Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB112bn, 17%),
while considerable
outflows were in VBRR (RUB124bn, -51%) and ING (RUB73bn, -33%),
due to partial
repayments of lumpy short-term placements by large corporate
clients. Retail
deposits grew predominantly in state banks (RUB0.9trn, 83% of
total sector
FX-adjusted growth).
State funding further decreased by RUB1.1trn (-15%), or by
RUB1.2trn (-17%) net
of rouble depreciation. Banks borrowed RUB0.3trn (rouble repo)
from the CBR, but
repaid RUB0.8trn to the Ministry of Finance, RUB0.6trn to
regional and federal
budgets and RUB0.1trn to other government entities. The
outstanding volume of
CBR FX funding was USD22bn, down by USD1bn since end-November,
mainly utilised
by FC Otkritie (USD13.8bn), SMP Bank (USD1.7bn) and Russian
Standard (USD1.1bn).
The sector reported a RUB85bn net loss in December (annualised
ROAE of minus
14%), but it would have been close to zero excluding the RUB74bn
loss of
troubled Vneshprombank, whose licence was revoked in January
2016. Considerable
impairment-driven losses were also reported by RusAg of
(RUB36bn; -13% ROAE),
Bank of Moscow (RUB7bn, -7%) and FC Otrkritie (RUB5bn, -5%).
Good profits were
reported by Sberbank (RUB34bn, 18% annualised ROAE) and
Alfa-Bank (RUB25bn,
144%; mainly due to FX gains). Among retail banks, Orient
Express reported a
large net profit of RUB1.2bn (6.6% of end-November equity),
Home Credit and
Tinkoff were around break even, and OTP and Rencredit had
moderate losses of
RUB1.1bn and RUb1.3bn, but Russian Standard reported bigger
sizable RUB4.2bn
loss due to elevated impairment charges.
The average core tier 1 ratio of sampled banks (N1.1 -10.4%;
required minimum
reduced to 4.5% from 5% from January 2016), and tier 1 (N1.2
-10. 6%; minimum
6%) ratios remained roughly unchanged, while total capital
ratio (N1 -15.5%;
minimum reduced to 8% from 10% from January 2016) improved by
50bp. These ratios
are somewhat higher than those reported for the sector by the
Central Bank,
mainly because they are calculated based on a simple, rather
than weighted
average; however the direction of the ratios provides useful
information about
capital trends prior to the Central Bank's publication of sector
metrics.
Notable increases in the total capital ratio in December were
reported by: (i)
Alfa-Bank (+3.2pts) due to RUB63bn subordinated debt received
from the Deposit
Insurance Agency (DIA) and RUB25bn net profit; (ii) Credit Bank
of Moscow
(3.4pts) due to RUB6bn of new equity and USD300m of subordinated
debt received;
and (iii) SMP Bank (3.1pts) also due to RUB4.7bn of subordinated
debt from the
Deposit Insurance Agency.
Capital ratios of some banks were inflated by about 60-80bp due
to the use of
favourable exchange rates (55 RUB/USD compared to the actual
end-December rate
of 73) to calculate foreign currency RWAs. This forbearance was
withdrawn in
January 2016, so banks using this should see their capital
ratios drop by the
same 60-80bps. The unchanged minimum Tier 1 ratio requirement
will become the
main pressure point for most Russian banks with moderate
capitalisation in the
medium-term, especially considering the gradual rollout of
capital buffers.
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding future
potential profits) of
52 out of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and
rescued banks, and
those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb
potential loan
losses equal to less than 5% of loans, and 8 could absorb less
than 1%. The
latter were VTB24, Bank of Moscow, Leto Bank, Rossiysky Capital,
Khanty-Mansiysk
Bank Otkritie, DeltaCredit, UBRIR and Rosinterbank.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
