(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 03 (Fitch) The proposed spectrum
reallocation by the
Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to
four mobile
operators will intensify competition further, says Fitch
Ratings. The
reallocation means that the two smallest operators will have
access to a greater
amount of capex-efficient spectrum, which will help them to
challenge the market
leaders.
The regulator plans to directly assign the 900MHz and 1800MHz
spectrum bands to
the two larger operators Celcom and Maxis, and the two smaller
firms - DiGi and
mobile virtual network operator U-Mobile - by August 2016.
The two bands will be fully available by 1 July 2017 for a
period of 15 years.
DiGi announced that it had received more 900MHz at 2x5MHz, but a
smaller 1800MHz
at 2x20MHz. Meanwhile, Maxis and Celcom said their spectrum
allocation have each
been reduced to 2x10MHz and 2x20MHz for 900MHz and 1800MHz,
respectively. This
will leave U-Mobile with the remaining 10MHz in 900MHz and 15MHz
in 1800MHz.
U-Mobile previously had spectrum only in the 2100MHz and 2600MHz
range.
The fee for the spectrum has yet to be determined; while it is
known that there
will be an upfront fee, and the remaining payments will be in
phases. We see the
two smaller operators benefitting from a larger allocation of
the coveted
900MHz. The lower-frequency band is more cost-efficient for 4G
deployment
because of its wider coverage and better penetration within
buildings.
In addition to the spectrum reallocation, we also believe
competition will heat
up in the mobile sector following incumbent fixed operator
Telekom Malaysia
Berhad's (TM, A-/Stable) domestic roaming arrangement with
Celcom in late
January 2016. This will enable TM to gain immediate nationwide
wireless coverage
and quadruple-play services.
In November 2015, Fitch revised the sector outlook to negative
from stable on
intense competition in the mobile sector - given the weak
consumer spending and
the entry of TM into the 4G market. Fitch forecasts industry
revenue to grow by
a low-single-digit percentage, as fibre broadband expansion is
likely to offset
the slow recovery in mobile revenues.
Contact:
Janice Chong
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research
2016 Outlook: Malaysia Telecommunications Services
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.