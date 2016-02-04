(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded BT Group
plc's (BT)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
following the closing
of the EE transaction. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
below.
The upgrade is in line with Fitch's previous guidance that the
improved
diversification and operating profile achieved through the
acquisition, and
enhanced cash flow scale, combined with the ongoing strength of
BT's incumbent
operations and approach to capital structure, would be
consistent with a higher
rating. Fitch continues to view functional separation as our
central case in
terms of regulation. We view structural separation as event
risk.
BT's underlying performance, as evidenced by 3Q results
announced this week, and
the closing terms of the transaction have been reflected in our
forecasts. On a
pro-forma basis Fitch estimates FY16 funds from operations (FFO)
lease adjusted
net leverage will be around 2.3x, compared with a threshold of
2.5x for BT at
the 'BBB+' level. This metric is expected to reduce to around
1.9x by FY17, the
first full year of consolidation following the acquisition. Key
variables in
Fitch's leverage adjustments are operating leases and taxes. In
our forecasts
the difference between net debt/EBITDA and FFO net leverage is
expected to be
around 0.9x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business & Financial Profile
The EE acquisition materially improves BT's operating profile
and market
position. An integrated BT/EE combines a strong (currently
leading) mobile
position with an incumbent business that performs well in a
competitive
communications market. BT has combined an effective entry to
pay-TV with ongoing
fibre investment; the effect of which is driving strong results,
particularly
within its retail operations. A well-developed multi-play market
continues to
evolve, with the UK consumer proving willing to adopt and pay
for a growing
suite of communications services, more so than in some other
European markets.
The company's ability to manage costs, deliver top-line growth
and its
commitment to stated financial policies, underlines Fitch's view
that the
business is positioned well relative to its 'BBB+' peers.
Integration Challenge, Track Record
Following the acquisition, BT faces operational and
technological integration
challenges, recognising that the business has largely been fixed
line since its
former mobile operations were spun off in 2001. Management has
stated its
intention to manage a multiple brand approach to mobile and
broadband. The EE
consumer business will continue to be run as a separate brand,
which in Fitch's
view should lead to limited disruption.
Challenges include delivering targeted integration and cost
synergies and the
revenue upside the enlarged group hopes to achieve in terms of a
stronger mobile
proposition for the business segment and quad-play services for
the consumer. In
Fitch's view, management has a good track record on the cost
side and has proven
adept at developing new services.
Functional Separation Our Central Case
Fitch expects regulatory news flow around structural separation
to continue over
the coming months but that clarity over a potential Ofcom
referral to the
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and any subsequent
conclusions, will
take time. Our working assumption is that Openreach will remain
functionally
separate within BT, but that ongoing regulatory pressures will
remain as a
result of the digital communications review. If a referral to
the CMA were to
occur, it is likely to be protracted and subject to potential
challenge, in
Fitch's view. The prospect of structural separation is therefore
regarded as
event risk.
Potential Mobile Market Consolidation
The potential consolidation of the UK mobile market is not
considered ratings
significant for BT. The European Commission is due to provide
its preliminary
view of the proposed Three/O2 merger in April. A move to a three
player market
is possible and could support the market environment over the
longer term. If
the merger is approved, the preservation of EE's network share
arrangement with
Three will be important in terms of ensuring the current level
of network
capital efficiency is maintained. O2 has a similar partnership
with Vodafone.
These agreements mainly provide access to shared network
/antenna sites, but
extend to mobile backhaul efficiencies. These arrangements are
likely to form
part of the competition review.
Competitive & Ongoing Regulatory Risks
BT's fixed line business continues to face competitive and
regulator risks.
Network competition is likely to intensify as Virgin Media's
Project Lightning
roll-out gathers pace. In TV, market leader Sky will continue to
lead in the
provision of pay-TV and premium content and has developed a very
successful
multi-play strategy. Sky's anticipated launch of an MVNO mobile
service will
maintain pressure in the consumer market, while the importance
and quality of
its content portfolio is likely to sustain inflationary pressure
as key content
rights, particularly in sport, come up for renewal.
Ofcom's decision to withdraw wholesale must offer regulation in
relation to Sky
content, currently being challenged by BT, could reduce the
appeal of BT's
overall TV offer or push up costs if BT chooses to pursue
commercial
arrangements at any cost.
Other ongoing regulatory risks include Ofcom's margin squeeze
test and how this
impacts wholesale fibre pricing (VULA rates).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BT include:
- Flat to low single-digit underlying revenue growth driven by
continuing
strength in the consumer operations and Openreach, offsetting
volatility in
Global Services.
- EBITDA margin to remain broadly in the low to mid-30s,
reflecting the initial
dilution of the lower margin EE operations; incremental content
cost inflation
to be offset by stable and improving retail revenues, targeted
EE related
synergies and ongoing cost efficiencies.
- Capex to remain in the region of GBP3bn, a broad aggregation
of current levels
of capex within the fixed and newly acquired EE businesses;
synergies to accrue
in later years.
- Dividend growth to move towards the higher end of management
guidance of
10%-15%; minimal share buybacks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Fitch considers BT's mainly domestic focus, and tough
competitive and
regulatory environment, are likely to limit further ratings
upside. A tangibly
reduced leverage profile coupled with a significant easing in
the competitive
and regulatory environment would be necessary before an upgrade
was considered.
In times of financial stress larger more diversified operators
tend to have
levers such as asset sales or minority listings available to
them, levers that
are less available to a company such as BT.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A downgrade to 'BBB' would be likely if FFO net adjusted
leverage was expected
to remain consistently above 2.5x.
- Deterioration in the key operating and financial metrics at
BT's main
operating subsidiaries, or significant risk taking in relation
to the
development of BT Consumer's pay-TV offering.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is adequate. At December 2015 the group had cash and
current
investments of GBP2.7bn and an undrawn GBP1.5bn committed
facility maturing
September 2020. The company drew down on a GBP3.6bn
acquisition-related bank
facility, which along with balance sheet cash was used to make
the GBP3.5bn cash
payment in the deal. The acquisition facility has a 12 month
maturity with a
12-month extension option, providing management time to term out
these
obligations.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
BT Group plc
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
British Telecommunications plc
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured rating: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F2'
