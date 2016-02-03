(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for
Westfield Corporation (ASX: WFD) with the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB+'.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and 'BBB+' IDR reflect WFD's high quality
portfolio, the
issuer's strong management team and what Fitch views to be
above-average access
to capital. Fitch projects leverage will sustain in the
6.5x-7.5x range through
the end of 2017 with actual results influenced by the timing of
developments and
dispositions. These credit strengths are offset in part by the
weaker contingent
liquidity provided by the unencumbered assets pool relative to
similarly rated
peers considering over half are either developments or held in
joint ventures.
Large, Diversified and High-Quality Portfolio
One of the key and differentiating credit strengths for WFD is
the quality and
diversity of its portfolio of 34 regional mall properties, of
which 32 are in
the U.S. and two are in the UK. The portfolio is stable and
seasoned with low
single property and geographic concentration risks. Fitch views
the portfolio's
high occupancy (95.7% of the gross leasable area was leased as
of Sept. 30,
2015) and high average in-line tenant sales per square foot of
$722 as evidence
of the quality.
The crown jewel for WFD is its 'Flagship' portfolio which
comprised 77% of WFD's
portfolio at Sept 30, 2015 based on AUM, and had in-line tenant
sales of $892/sf
at Sept. 30, 2015. Fitch typically views sales/sf above $500 as
being consistent
with 'A' malls and WFD's $722 average compares favorably to
Taubman Centers,
Inc. at $805, Simon Property Group at $616 and General Growth
Properties and
Macerich Company at $593 at Sept. 30, 2015. In comparison, 'B'
malls reported
average sales per square foot of $375 for 3Q15.
Sizable Development Pipeline & Portfolio Recycling
Westfield's growth has largely been achieved via development as
opposed to
acquisitions. The development pipeline is sizeable with WFD's
share of unfunded
costs for in-progress developments totalling $1.5 billion (8.7%
of gross assets)
which is high relative to A-mall peers and similarly rated U.S.
REITs. Fitch
considers the current developments to be high quality with
limited leasing or
completion risk. For example, Westfield World Trade Center is
fully leased and
expected to open in 2016. Fitch expects WFD will back-fill its
development
pipeline with new projects through the rating horizon thus
mitigating some of
the deleveraging.
Fitch expects Westfield will fund its development pipeline
through a combination
of debt and cash including proceeds from asset sales such that
the company's
gearing is within its target range of 30% to 40%. Asset sales /
portfolio
recycling to fund development and improving portfolio quality
have been a key
part of WFD's portfolio improvement strategy over the past few
years. In
December 2015, WFD announced the sale of $1.1 billion of lower
quality assets in
the United States.
Sufficient Liquidity Despite Development
Fitch estimates WFD operates with sufficient liquidity despite
the amount of
remaining development costs. Fitch projects that WFD's liquidity
coverage ratio
is 1.8x for the period July 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2017 pro forma
for the
aforementioned $1.1 billion of dispositions in December 2015 and
the $1 billion
bond issuance in October 2015. WFD's primary source of liquidity
is availability
under the $3.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due
2018 with a one
year extension option. Furthermore, Fitch views WFD as having
average to
above-average access to capital.
WFD has improved the balancing and duration of its debt
maturities since the
de-merger from Westfield Group. The next meaningful year of debt
maturities is
2017 when 15% of pro rata debt matures. In 2019, 25% of pro rata
debt matures
including $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources divided by
uses. Liquidity
sources include unrestricted cash, availability under revolving
credit
facilities, and projected retained cash flows from operating
activities.
Liquidity uses include pro rata debt maturities after extension
options at WFD's
option, projected recurring capital expenditures, and pro rata
cost to complete
in-progress developments.
Well-Regarded Management Team
The company has a long track record in developing and managing
retail assets as
demonstrated by the strong portfolio metrics as well as the
operating
performance across not only the U.S. and UK, but the Australian
and New Zealand
portfolio (now held by Scentre Group but previously within the
Westfield Group).
High Leverage Driven by Development
Fitch projects that WFD's leverage will sustain in the 6.5x -
7.5x range over
the next 12-to-24 months due to the size of the development
pipeline. Reported
leverage may differ from Fitch's projections based on timing
effects for
development deliveries and dispositions and the pace by which
WFD back-fills the
development and disposition pipelines. While projections are
above the previous
rating sensitivities that Fitch had indicated could result in
negative momentum
on the ratings and/or Outlook, they are consistent with the
leverage
sensitivities for other 'BBB+' REITs with high-quality
portfolios. As a result,
Fitch has revised the Rating Sensitivities (detailed below) to
better reflect
the quality of WFD's portfolio.
Fitch measures leverage as net debt to recurring operating
EBITDA on a pro rata
basis for equity accounted joint ventures. Fitch considers WFD's
pro rata
metrics more meaningful than consolidated metrics given Fitch's
expectation that
WFD would support or recapitalize unconsolidated entities if
necessary, the use
of a central treasury for wholly-owned and equity accounted
properties, property
management that is agnostic to the ownership structure and the
fact that
management targets pro rata metrics when establishing and
monitoring credit
metrics.
Fixed-charge coverage (FCC) was 4.0x for the six months ended
June 30, 2015, and
Fitch projects it will sustain at these levels through 2016
before moderating
lower when the $3.3 billion of 2.81% interest rate swaps
roll-off. Fitch
calculates FCC as pro-rata recurring operating EBITDA less
straight-line rents
and recurring maintenance capital expenditures to total interest
and preferred
dividends.
Weak Contingent Liquidity with Structural Complexity
The ratings are hindered by the lower contingent liquidity
provided by WFD's
unencumbered asset pool. Fitch estimates WFD's unencumbered
wholly owned
operating assets cover unsecured debt (UA/UD) by 1.0x and 1.4x
when developments
are delivered, assuming a stressed 7% cap rate. Fitch typically
views 2.0x UA
/UD ratio as being consistent with an investment grade rating
and views the
contingent liquidity provided by wholly-owned unencumbered
assets as a hallmark
characteristic of investment-grade REITs.
The weaker contingent liquidity is a consequence of the size of
the joint
ventures. While Fitch recognizes that there are additional
unencumbered assets
held in the joint ventures, there could be factors that may
limit or impede
WFD's ability to access this contingent liquidity such as
partner approval for
asset sales or encumbrances though WFD could sell its interest.
As such, Fitch
has not explicitly considered these assets in its unencumbered
asset
calculations.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that WFD will
operate within its
targeted metrics through the rating horizon and metrics that
Fitch views as
'BBB+' for a company with WFD's portfolio quality.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--SSNOI growth of 4% for 2016 and 2017;
--Development expenditures of $800 million in 2016;
Fitch expects the issuer will increase dispositions or joint
venture
contributions to maintain leverage between 6.5x-7.5x;
--$1.425 billion development at WTC to open in 1H16, delivering
at a 6-7% yield;
--Maintenance capex of $58 million in 2016 and 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Westfield's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x
(leverage was 9.0x at
June 30, 2015, which includes significant development spend for
the development
of WTC, Century City and Topanga. Fitch projects that WFD's
leverage will
sustain in the 6.5x - 7.5x range over the next 12-to-24 months);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.0x (FCC was 4.0x
for the six
months ended June 30, 2015);
--Fitch does not envision positive momentum unless the Company's
wholly owned
unencumbered asset coverage sustains above 2.0x.
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of a liquidity shortfall;
--A deterioration in the breadth and depth of capital access;
--A deterioration in the quality, value and/or financability of
the unencumbered
pool. Examples could include tenant credit issues, adverse
selection between the
encumbered and unencumbered assets and/or the recycling of
unencumbered assets
in exchange for development of challenged assets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
Westfield Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
WEA Finance LLC, Westfield UK & Europe Finance PLC, WCL Finance
PTY LTD
--Senior unsecured guaranteed revolving credit facility at
'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured guaranteed term loan at 'BBB+'.
WEA Finance LLC, Westfield UK & Europe Finance PLC
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
