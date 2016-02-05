(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Volatile and plummeting oil prices
are weighing
heavily on global confidence; however, direct exposure to oil &
gas is fairly
modest for U.S. banks, according to a review by Fitch Ratings.
U.S. banks
reported increased energy-related loan provisioning in fourth
quarter 2015;
however, the impact to capital for larger banks is expected to
be manageable in
Fitch's view.
'The majority of U.S. banks are positioned well to withstand the
volatile energy
markets even in the riskiest segments including oilfield
services, exploration
and production companies, and losses to date have been minimal,'
said Doriana
Gamboa, Senior Director, Fitch. 'Going forward, the oil impact
on banks could
intensify as oil hedging protections roll off, capital markets
funding
diminishes and expense management options dwindle.'
If the price of oil remains lower for longer than expected,
banks may struggle
with additional provisioning. However, Fitch expects oil prices
to increase to
$45 per barrel on average in 2016 and $55 in 2017, which marks a
large
improvement from current prices of around $30 a barrel. Whether
oil prices
improve, however, remains to be seen.
'Larger U.S. banks should be able to weather loan provisions
without rating
pressures, but negative rating actions are possible for some
midtier banks if
oil prices remain depressed near or under the $30 per barrel
range for an
extended period,' said Julie Solar, Senior Director, Fitch.
In January, Fitch revised the Outlook for BOK Financial, a
midtier regional
bank, to Negative from Stable, due to the bank's larger relative
oil exposure
and challenging market conditions in oil-rich Texas and
Oklahoma.
In Fitch's view, regulators are likely to call out oil & gas
exposure in the
next Shared National Credit review (SNC) beginning in February.
The upcoming SNC
review could drive some ratings changes for U.S. banks with
greater relative oil
pressure exposure.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0865
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
North America FI Chart of the Month
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.