SAO PAULO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the following Brazilian subsidiaries of foreign banks: -- Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr) -- Banco Caixa Geral Brasil S.A. (BCG-Brasil) -- Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A. (BCAB) -- China Construction Bank (Brasil) S.A. (CCB Brasil) -- Banco Rabobank International Brasil S.A. (Rabobank Brasil) -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Banco Multiplo S.A. (BRBofAML) -- Deutsche Bank S.A. - Banco Alemao (DBSA) -- Banco de Investimento Credit Suisse (Brasil) (Bics A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. The ratings of all eight banks are based on support from their respective parent entities, classified as strategically important subsidiaries. None of the banks have Viability Ratings. For further details on these entities, as well as for regulatory information, please see the individual press releases for each bank published today, available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: SGBr: --National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. BCG-Brasil: --National Long-term rating at 'A-(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term rating at 'F2(bra)'. BCAB: --National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. Bics: --National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. CCB Brasil: --National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. Rabobank: --National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. BRBofAML: --National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. DBSA: --National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'. Contact: Claudio Gallina (Primary: BCAB) Senior Director +55 11 4504-2216 Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos 700 Sao Paulo, Brazil Raphael Nascimento (Primary: CCB Brasil, BCG-Brasil, Rabobank Brasil / Secondary:BCAB) Associate Director +55 11 3957-3664 Eduardo Ribas (Primary: DBSA / Secondary: Bics) Director +55 11 4504-2213 Pedro Gomes (Primary: BRBofAML / Secondary: CCB Brasil, Rabobank, SGBr) Director +55 11 4504-2604 Esin Celasun (Primary: SGBr / Secondary: BCG-Brasil, DBSA, BRBofAML) Director +55 21 4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil Pedro Carvalho (Primary: Bics) Analyst +55 21 4503-2602 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Managing Director +52 (81) 8399-9146 Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.