(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings on the
following Brazilian subsidiaries of foreign banks:
-- Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr)
-- Banco Caixa Geral Brasil S.A. (BCG-Brasil)
-- Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A. (BCAB)
-- China Construction Bank (Brasil) S.A. (CCB Brasil)
-- Banco Rabobank International Brasil S.A. (Rabobank Brasil)
-- Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Banco Multiplo S.A.
(BRBofAML)
-- Deutsche Bank S.A. - Banco Alemao (DBSA)
-- Banco de Investimento Credit Suisse (Brasil) (Bics
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
The ratings of all eight banks are based on support from their
respective parent
entities, classified as strategically important subsidiaries.
None of the banks
have Viability Ratings.
For further details on these entities, as well as for regulatory
information,
please see the individual press releases for each bank published
today,
available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
SGBr:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
BCG-Brasil:
--National Long-term rating at 'A-(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F2(bra)'.
BCAB:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Bics:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
CCB Brasil:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Rabobank:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
BRBofAML:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
DBSA:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
Contact:
Claudio Gallina (Primary: BCAB)
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Raphael Nascimento (Primary: CCB Brasil, BCG-Brasil, Rabobank
Brasil /
Secondary:BCAB)
Associate Director
+55 11 3957-3664
Eduardo Ribas (Primary: DBSA / Secondary: Bics)
Director
+55 11 4504-2213
Pedro Gomes (Primary: BRBofAML / Secondary: CCB Brasil,
Rabobank, SGBr)
Director
+55 11 4504-2604
Esin Celasun (Primary: SGBr / Secondary: BCG-Brasil, DBSA,
BRBofAML)
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Pedro Carvalho (Primary: Bics)
Analyst
+55 21 4503-2602
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52 (81) 8399-9146
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.