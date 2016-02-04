(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 03 (Fitch) (This is an updated comment to reflect U-Mobile's latest announcement that it has been allocated with 5MHz in 900MHz only and not the entire remaining 10MHz in 900MHz.) The proposed spectrum reallocation by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to four mobile operators will intensify competition further, says Fitch Ratings. The reallocation means that the two smallest operators will have access to a greater amount of capex-efficient spectrum, which will help them to challenge the market leaders. The regulator plans to directly assign the 900MHz and 1800MHz spectrum bands to the two larger operators Celcom and Maxis, and the two smaller firms - DiGi and mobile virtual network operator U-Mobile - by August 2016. The two bands will be fully available by 1 July 2017 for a period of 15 years. DiGi announced that it had received more 900MHz at 2x5MHz, but a smaller 1800MHz at 2x20MHz. Meanwhile, Maxis and Celcom said their spectrum allocation have each been reduced to 2x10MHz and 2x20MHz for 900MHz and 1800MHz, respectively. This leaves U-Mobile with 5MHz in 900MHz and 15MHz in 1800MHz. U-Mobile previously had spectrum only in the 2100MHz and 2600MHz range. The fee for the spectrum has yet to be determined; while it is known that there will be an upfront fee, and the remaining payments will be in phases. We see the two smaller operators benefitting from a larger allocation of the coveted 900MHz. The lower-frequency band is more cost-efficient for 4G deployment because of its wider coverage and better penetration within buildings. In addition to the spectrum reallocation, we also believe competition will heat up in the mobile sector following incumbent fixed operator Telekom Malaysia Berhad's (TM, A-/Stable) domestic roaming arrangement with Celcom in late January 2016. This will enable TM to gain immediate nationwide wireless coverage and quadruple-play services. In November 2015, Fitch revised the sector outlook to negative from stable on intense competition in the mobile sector - given the weak consumer spending and the entry of TM into the 4G market. Fitch forecasts industry revenue to grow by a low-single-digit percentage, as fibre broadband expansion is likely to offset the slow recovery in mobile revenues. Contact: Janice Chong Director Corporates +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research 2016 Outlook: Malaysia Telecommunications Services here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.