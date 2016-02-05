(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sony
Corporation's (Sony)
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) and
local-currency senior unsecured ratings to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The
Outlook is
Stable. Simultaneously, its Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs are
affirmed at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this release.
The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectations of improved
profitability in Sony's
core electronics businesses and further deleveraging following
the successful
execution of its restructuring measures and commitment from
management to
position profitability and return on equity as the primary key
performance
indicators.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Profitability: Fitch expects Sony to continue
generating an operating
profit from the non-financial businesses with the benefits of
cost reduction and
restructuring. Downsizing its loss-making smartphone and TV
businesses should
help the company reduce volatility in earnings. Reduction in
restructuring
charges and impairment losses should also contribute to steady
profits. We
expect improved results for the financial year ending March 2016
(FYE16) with an
operating EBIT margin of 2.1% (FYE15: -1.1%).
Further Deleveraging: We expect Sony to deleverage over the next
12-24 months,
driven mainly by improved profitability and cash generation from
its electronics
businesses. We expect Sony's funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage,
excluding Sony Financial Holdings (SFH), to reduce to below 4.0x
in FYE16, from
4.4x at end-FYE15. In addition, new share issuance of JPY300bn
in August 2015
helped fund the increased capex budget of JPY501bn for FYE16
(FYE15: JPY251bn).
Higher Game Contribution: We expect continued solid revenue from
PlayStation 4
(PS4) and enhanced network services to support Sony's overall
profitability,
mitigating the weaker profitability of its smartphone, TV and
component
businesses. Sony sold around 36 million PS4 units up to
end-December 2015, with
substantial sales of its PlayStation 3 over the equivalent
period. With stronger
PS4 hardware sales, we expect higher PS4 software sales to
follow, which should
support firmer margins over the next two to three years.
Smartphone Challenges: Slower growth in global smartphone demand
coupled with
increased competition from low-cost Chinese vendors will not
only add further
challenges to its Mobile segment, but also to its Device
segment, which produces
image sensors and camera modules to key global brands. We expect
its Mobile
profitability to remain fragile as we do not expect Sony's
smartphones to
improve on their relatively weak market position. Fitch believes
its technology
leadership in image sensors remains strong, but profitability of
its Device
segment is likely to be adversely affected by weaker order flow
from its major
customers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- low single-digit revenue growth in the next two to three years
- Ex-SFH operating EBIT margin to stay around 2% in the next two
to three years
- capex and addition of intangible assets of over JPY500bn in
FYE16 and JPY380bn
in FYE17
- annual cash dividend of JPY25bn
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include (for Sony excluding SFH):
- sustained EBIT margins lower than 1%
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustained above 4.5x
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include (for Sony excluding SFH):
- sustained EBIT margins higher than 2%
- FFO-adjusted leverage sustained below 3.5x
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Sony's liquidity to remain
adequate. Excluding
SFH, Sony had readily available cash of JPY845bn at end-December
2015, compared
with debt due within one year of JPY211bn in the same period.
The company also
had unused credit facilities of JPY540bn at end-June 2015. The
company continues
to have good access to local banks and capital markets.
The full list of rating actions is below:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB'.
Outlook is Stable;
Local-currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BB'; and
Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul
Secondary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999104
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.