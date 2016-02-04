(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) The Nigerian authorities' recent
economic policy
announcements show the response to the oil price shock is
coalescing around
state-led development to boost economic growth and import
substitution to blunt
the effects of declining oil receipts, Fitch Ratings says. It is
yet to be seen
whether the associated measures will promote growth while
containing fiscal
pressures, but we believe there are a number of downside risks.
The emerging economic policy under President Muhammadu Buhari
includes an
increase in public spending and state-directed investment,
revenue-side reforms,
and accommodative monetary policy.
December's mildly expansionary 2016 budget envisages spending of
NGN6trn
(USD30bn), up from NGN4.6trn in the 2015 budget, including a 30%
increase in
capital spending. The government aims to finance additional
spending through
revenue-side reforms, including improved tax collection and
public finance
management, and by increasing external financing.
The fall in oil prices below the USD38/b level assumed in the
2016 budget has
increased the need for external financing, and the government
recently announced
it is looking to the World Bank and African Development Bank for
additional
lending and is exploring a Eurobond issuance sometime in 1H16.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), took a large role in
implementing economic
policy during last year's six-month wait for cabinet
appointments. It introduced
exchange controls and restrictions on foreign currency and
resisted pressure
for further naira devaluation. The CBN cut benchmark rates by
200bp in November
and reduced the cash reserve ratio for commercial banks.
The CBN has continued to restrict access to FX in 2016, limiting
dollar sales to
Bureau de Change operators. It has maintained its support of the
naira rather
than risk the inflationary impact of devaluation.
Overall, these policies present downside risks to Nigeria's
sovereign credit
profile, although there are various mitigating factors:
Increased borrowing and higher interest payments would add to
pressure on the
fiscal position. But public debt is low, and the government is
unlikely to fully
execute its spending plans. Capital expenditure, for example,
has constituted
only about 20% of total federal government spending in recent
years and is
estimated to have dropped to about 13% for 2015. Underspending
would reduce the
negative impact on the public finances, but also the boost to
growth.
The government has indicated that it will use low energy prices
to begin phasing
out fuel subsidies in 2016, which would partly contain the
deterioration in the
public finances.
Unorthodox or unpredictable FX policy makes raising external
financing more
difficult, deterring both private investors and possibly
multilaterals. The
persistent spread between the retail and official interbank
exchange rate
indicates unmet demand for dollars in the Nigerian economy.
We think the drag on growth from the Nigerian private sector's
inability to
access sufficient hard currency will outweigh the benefits of
planned fiscal
stimulus, and that the CBN will struggle to defend the naira
indefinitely.
Erosion of fiscal and external buffers and policy uncertainty
drove our revision
of the Outlook on Nigeria's 'BB-' sovereign rating to Negative
in March 2015,
which we affirmed in September. An economic policy response
that contained
fiscal pressures, kept debt levels manageable and carried out
planned reforms
would be positive for the rating. An inadequate response that
failed to carry
out growth-enhancing reforms and put debt levels on an
unsustainable path would
have a negative effect on the rating.
