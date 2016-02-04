(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) Changes to risk-weighted assets
applicable to
Turkish banks from March 2016 have mixed implications for
creditors, says Fitch
Ratings. Relaxation of risk weights on consumer loans, combined
with lower
provisioning requirements, could mean inadequate coverage of
risks in retail
portfolios. We consider the higher weighting of foreign-currency
(FC) deposits
placed with Turkey's central bank (CBT) more prudent.
The changes will bring Turkey more into line with the Basel
Committee's
guidelines, allowing more direct comparison with international
banks. But lower
retail risk weights may be less suitable for Turkey because
default rates are
higher than in more developed markets, portfolios are less
seasoned and interest
rates generally more volatile. Residential mortgage loans will
attract a minimum
35% risk weight (currently 50%) and unsecured consumer
portfolios will be
weighted at 75% (currently 75%-250%).
Positively, FC CBT deposits will attract a 50% risk weight, up
from 0%. We think
this makes sense because the CBT's ability to release FC to
banks could be
constrained in a stressed scenario such as a market shutdown.
The 50% weighting
is in line with the Basel framework, which allows supervisors
discretion to set
low - generally 0% - risk weights on domestic-currency exposures
to their
sovereigns and central banks. But FC exposures should be
weighted according to a
matrix. For Turkey, rated 'BBB-', this means a 50% risk weight.
Macroprudential measures in Turkey are sometimes used to support
government
general economic targets. For example, provisioning levels,
risk weights, and
limits based on payments, maturities and incomes were used to
control growth in
consumer lending from 2013. Turkey's bank regulators say Basel
compliance is
driving the latest risk-weight changes. But a secondary
objective may be to
stimulate consumption and support economic growth generally.
Retail loans rose moderately by 8% in 2015, in line with
inflation, but below
non-retail loan growth of 14% (adjusted for exchange-rate
effects). We do not
expect the new regulations to cause a rapid increase in retail
lending because
rated banks are monitoring the build-up of impaired loans in
unsecured retail
portfolios and because of the sensitivity of retail lending to
slower economic
growth. But proposals to reduce the high general reserve
requirements on retail
loans, up to 8% on certain consumer portfolios, would free up
capital and could
entice banks to renew their drive into consumer loans.
New regulations forcing deduction of free provisions from banks'
capital and
changing the amortisation schedule for non-compliant Basel 3
subordinated debt
are also coming in, but we think them likely to have a modest
negative impact on
sector capital adequacy ratios.
We believe sector capitalisation remains reasonable, albeit
declining. The
immediate impact of the new risk weights is likely to be at best
a modest lift
to sector capital ratios, as the benefit from lower retail risk
weights (about
130bp, we estimate) should outweigh the charge's impact on FC
reserves (about
80bp). But the gradual introduction of Basel 3 could spur
equity-raising and
Tier 2 issuance as banks build up buffers, particularly while
weaker
profitability may weaken underlying internal capital generation.
Our outlook for
the Turkish banking sector is stable; further details are
available by clicking
on the link below.
<a
href="https://tools.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame_render.cfm?
rpt_id=875024">Click here to view "2016 Outlook: Turkish
Banks".
Contact:
Lindsey Liddell
Director, Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.