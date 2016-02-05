(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ireland's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A'
from 'A-'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Ireland's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'.
The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR and
short-term commercial paper at 'F1'. The rating of National
Asset Management
Ltd's (NAMA) guaranteed issuance has also been affirmed at 'F1',
in line with
the sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Ireland's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and
their relative weights:
HIGH
Public debt dynamics continue to improve, reflecting a
combination of strong
growth and a return to a primary budget surplus in 2014. Fitch
now estimates
gross general government debt/GDP at 96.6% at end-2015, compared
with 105% in
our previous review and from a high of 120.2% in 2012. The
revision is partly
the result of a much higher than expected GDP deflator in 2015,
with Ireland
benefiting substantially from positive terms of trade. According
to our baseline
scenario (which does not include any positive stock-flow
adjustments from the
banking sector), public debt will continue to fall steadily to
70% by 2024,
although this is still well above the 'A' median of 44.5%.
MEDIUM
Ireland's economy continues to expand at a brisk pace, with real
GDP growth
averaging 7% in the first three quarters of 2015, the highest
figure among
developed economies. Although investment growth remains
volatile, the Irish
economy is exhibiting much more solid fundamentals that will
help sustain
momentum in the short term. Stronger balance sheets, a continued
strengthening
of the labour market and rising household consumption should
underpin robust
domestic demand growth in 2016. Fitch expects the economy will
expand by around
4% this year, compared with 2.4% in our previous review.
Fiscal consolidation accelerated in 2015, in line with strong
headline growth
and favourable financing conditions. Total revenue
over-performed by EUR3.5bn
(1.7% of GDP) on the back of higher corporate tax income. This
allowed the
government to increase expenditure by an additional EUR1.2bn in
2015 while still
exceeding fiscal targets. The budget deficit fell to an
estimated 1.5% of GDP,
well below the original target of 2.7%, with Ireland expected to
exit the
Excessive Deficit Procedure this spring, as scheduled.
Ireland's 'A' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch expects the fiscal deficit to continue narrowing over the
medium term, in
line with the positive macroeconomic outlook, but the pace of
consolidation is
likely to slow as expenditure demands rise. In the 2016 budget
the government
authorised tax cuts and spending increases of about EUR1.5bn
(0.7% of GDP). A
key downside risk is the increased dependency on corporate tax
income to drive
total revenue growth, especially since the bulk of corporate tax
is concentrated
in a small number of companies.
The upcoming legislative election also represents a potential
source of downside
risks. Polls show that the result is likely to be inconclusive,
with the ruling
Fine Gael and Labour coalition falling short of a majority,
while the main
opposition Fianna Fail is trailing far behind. A protracted
period of political
uncertainty and/or the reliance on more radical political
elements to sustain a
coalition risks weakening of reforms. That said, throughout the
crisis, Ireland
has shown strong fiscal commitment and credibility, supporting
our forecast that
the next government will remain broadly compliant with EU and
national fiscal
rules.
Fitch maintains its view that the medium-term growth potential
of the Irish
economy is around 2.0%-2.5%, well below the average growth of
the pre-crisis
period. The need for further deleveraging, made more difficult
by the very low
inflation environment, as well as supply constraints on
infrastructure, will
remain a drag on domestic demand. A stronger recovery in the
labour market
and/or higher private investment would be supportive of stronger
long-term
growth. Conversely, a decision by the UK to leave the EU
("Brexit" scenario),
could carry significant downside risks for trade, investment and
the still-weak
Irish financial sector.
Ireland's external rebalancing continued in 2015, with net
external debt/GDP
falling for the sixth consecutive year to an estimated 60.8%
from a high of 97%
in 2009. Fitch expects it to continue falling gradually over the
medium term,
although it will remain one of the highest ratios in the EU. A
weaker euro has
also helped sustain export momentum, particularly in the
services sector, where
Ireland now accounts for almost 3% of the world total. We
forecast a comfortable
current account surplus averaging 4.8% of GDP in 2016-17.
Financial indicators point to ongoing improvements in terms of
banking sector
performance, capital ratios and asset quality. However,
challenges still remain,
in particular high levels of impaired loans (19.4% of total in
1H15), and
finding reliable sources of profitability. Property prices saw a
modest recovery
in 2015, with demand strengthening in the commercial sector. The
Central Bank of
Ireland have sought to moderate property price increases via the
implementation
of macro-prudential measures but lack of supply will continue to
exert upward
pressures.
Ireland has retained many of its structural strengths over the
past seven years.
It is a wealthy, flexible economy, with a per capita gross
national income of
USD41,000 compared with USD25,500 for the 'A' median. It also
ranks the highest
in terms of human development and governance indicators in the
'A' category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in positive
rating action:
-Further reduction in the general government debt/GDP ratio.
-Further reduction in net external indebtedness.
The following factors may, individually or collectively, result
in negative
rating action:
-Divergence from the fiscal targets that halts the decline in
the GGGD/GDP ratio
over the medium term.
-Weaker economic performance, particularly if accompanied by a
prolonged period
of deflation, resulting in a substantial deterioration of banks'
existing loan
portfolios or a negative impact on the fiscal stance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are based on the assumption that political
uncertainty will not
contribute to a deterioration of the sovereign credit profile.
We assume Ireland and the eurozone as a whole will avoid
long-lasting deflation,
with the ECB's asset purchase programme helping to underpin
inflation
expectations, although deflation risks could intensify in the
case of further
economic shocks.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Ireland - Rating Action Report
here
