(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 04 (Fitch) The cost of credit protection for
Xerox
Corporation continues to rise as steadily widening credit
default swap (CDS)
spreads will attest, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest
CDS Case Study
Snapshot.
Five-year CDS spreads on Xerox widened 31% over the past week
and are 244% wider
compared to levels seen at this time one year ago. Credit
protection on Xerox's
debt is now pricing in 'BB' territory, the highest levels
observed since late
2012.
'Waning market sentiment revolves around Xerox's plans to
separate into two
publicly traded companies, which will place added pressure on
the company's
Document Technologies business by increasing borrowing costs for
its customer
financing business,' said Director Diana Allmendinger."
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
