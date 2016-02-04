(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 04 (Fitch) Notwithstanding erratic sales and
production
statistics in the later part of 2015, solid improvement in
2016's spring selling
season and for the year are likely for U.S. housing, according
to Fitch Ratings.
Low oil prices, generally robust employment growth,
demographics, pent-up
demand, still attractive affordability/housing valuations, and a
steady,
moderate easing in credit standards should further stimulate
housing demand in
2016, despite potentially higher mortgage rates.
Fitch will be discussing these and other market and competitive
trends during
its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take
place Friday
afternoon, Feb. 5, at 2PM ET. The focus of the conference call
will be to
discuss third quarter 2015 (3Q'15) and more recent housing data
(where available
4Q builder financial and operating results), as well as Fitch's
spring selling
season and full year 2016 outlook for the U.S. housing sector
and expectations
for public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead
Homebuilding Analyst Robert
Curran will be the call leader. Curran and Robert Rulla will
answer questions
after the formal presentation
Click on the link below to register for the event:
dpregister.com/
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Winter 2015/2016', which is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of
the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Related Research
U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Winter
2015/2016)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.