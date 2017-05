(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'A+' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'F1' short-term ratings for The Chubb Corporation as the rated entity and commercial paper program no longer exist following its merger with and into ACE INA Holdings Inc. (ACE INA) effective Jan. 15, 2016. ACE INA survived as a wholly owned subsidiary of Chubb Limited (formerly known as ACE Limited). Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for The Chubb Corporation. The Chubb Corporation's debt has been migrated to ACE INA. All of the combined debt is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Chubb Limited. Fitch's current long-term IDR for ACE INA is 'A+'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating Sensitivities are not applicable as the ratings have been withdrawn. Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings as the entity and commercial paper program no longer exist: The Chubb Corporation --Long-term IDR 'A+'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CFA, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 14, 2016. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.