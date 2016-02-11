(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed PT Ciputra
Residence's (Ciputra Residence) National Long-Term Rating and
National senior
unsecured rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the
same time, the
agency has also affirmed the National Ratings of 'A(idn)' on the
company's
IDR500bn of bonds that have a 20% partial credit guarantee from
the
International Finance Corporation (IFC).
The affirmation of the National Long-Term rating at 'A-(idn)' is
on a standalone
basis. Fitch views the linkage between Ciputra Residence and its
99.99%
shareholder PT Ciputra Development Tbk to be moderate to strong,
which should
provide Ciputra Residence with a one-notch uplift. However, the
uplift is not
applied now because Ciputra Residence's standalone rating has
been upgraded to
'A-(idn)' from 'BBB(idn)' due to its larger scale and greater
project
diversification, which allows it to make a greater financial
contribution to the
parent while maintaining a conservative credit profile. Ciputra
Residence
previously benefited from a two-notch uplift for parental
support. Ciputra
Residence's improving scale, project diversification and its
conservative credit
metrics will help the company weather the current challenging
property
environment.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stronger Standalone Profile: Fitch believes that Ciputra
Residence's credit
profile has improved with greater diversification while it has
maintained its
conservative credit metrics. We expect presales/gross debt to
range above 2.5x
and net debt/net inventory to be under 35% in 2015-2018, even if
the company
misses its annual targets by over 10%. We still expect full-year
presales/gross
debt of 3x and net debt/net inventory of 9% in 2015 (9M15: 1.8x
and 11%
respectively) even though presales declined 25% in 2015.
The fall in presales in 2015 was caused in part by declining
commercial unit
sales at CitraRaya Tangerang during the economic slowdown in
2014-2015, and the
company's move to offer smaller residential units, which reduced
the average
selling price per home. Presales are likely to recover as the
company will focus
on lower-priced residential units in the future, and the company
is expecting
greater contribution to presales from its new projects than
CitraRaya Tangerang.
Shifting Strategy with Lower Margin: Ciputra Residence is
placing greater
emphasis on lower-priced projects (under IDR1bn) and targeting
lower-income
homebuyers. We view this strategy positively due to lower
competition and less
speculative buying in this category. First-time homebuyers also
tend to target
homes in the under-IDR1bn category because they are able to
secure financing
more easily.
This strategy change will, however, come with lower operating
margin, though
EBITDA margin should remain healthy at above 30%. Fitch does not
believe Ciputra
Residences' credit profile will suffer and the lower EBITDA
margin will still
leave the company some room for price discounts to boost sales.
Investment Property Portfolio Drives Higher Leverage: We
forecast net debt/net
inventory to increase gradually as the company funds the
construction of
high-rise projects and investment properties via debt. The
company plans to
build shopping centres and hotels within its two most mature
projects, Citra
Garden City and Citra Raya Tangerang, by 2018. We think that
execution risk is
low as these are mature projects that have been around for more
than 30 and 20
years respectively, which provide adequate critical mass and
catchment for the
upcoming investment properties. Further, Ciputra Residence can
leverage its
parent's expertise with such projects.
Demand Stimulus: Fitch believes that property sales will
continue to be
challenging amid weakening purchasing power and negative
investment sentiment,
but stimulus by the authorities in several areas could provide a
positive
catalyst. For example, a lower benchmark rate will benefit
first-time homebuyers
by lowering mortgage costs. We also believe there is low risk of
a spike in
construction costs given the current oversupply of steel, and
lower oil prices
and industry oversupply keeping a lid on cement prices. In
addition, we expect
the government-set minimum wage to be more stable.
Linkage with Ciputra Development: Ciputra Residence's rating
benefits from
linkage with Ciputra Development, which has a stronger credit
profile.
According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology,
there are strong
operating and strategic linkages between Ciputra Residence and
Ciputra
Development. The two companies share the same brand name, and
there is
significant overlap in the two boards' composition and alignment
of Ciputra
Residence's expansion strategy and financial policy within the
overall group.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue from sale of houses recognised over three years;
revenue from sale of
apartments recognised over four years with cash collection over
five years
- 2016-2018 marketing sales at IDR3.34trn, IDR4.81trn and
IDR5.56trn
respectively
- Two hotels and a shopping centre to be operational by 2018
- Minimum dividend payout ratio of 10% for 2015 and thereafter
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive triggers: Future developments that could individually
or collectively
lead to positive rating actions include:
-Greater project diversification and successful execution of
investment
properties, while maintaining similar credit profile
-Recurring EBITDA/interest above 0.5x (9M15: 0.2)
Negative triggers: Future developments that could individually
or collectively
lead to negative rating actions include:
-Presales/gross debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis
-Net debt/net inventory rises above 40% on a sustained basis
Ciputra Residence's rating will benefit from the one-notch
uplift if its rating
is downgraded, provided the linkages with its parent remain
intact.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robin Sutanto
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6811
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Criteria for Evaluating Third-Party Partial Credit Guarantees
(pub. 10 Nov
2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.