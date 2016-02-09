(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurance Outlook
Dashboard
here
LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
dashboard on the
Italian insurance sector, summarising the outlook for the
sector.
The rating outlook is stable, indicating that most ratings are
likely to be
affirmed in the next one to two years. This reflects Fitch's
expectations that
insurers' growth and profitability will be resilient amid
softening prices in
motor business, high concentration risk in insurers' investment
portfolios, and
regulatory pressures.
The dashboard shows how rating Outlooks remained Stable over
2015, and
identifies some important areas to keep track of this year.
The 'Italian Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Outlook' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.