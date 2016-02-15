(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Amlin
AG's and Amlin
Insurance SE's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'A'
from 'A+' and
removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of Amlin's holding company, Amlin Plc, has been affirmed at 'A-'
and removed
from RWN. The Outlooks are Stable. Amlin plc's GBP230m
subordinated notes have
been affirmed at 'BBB-' and removed from RWN. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the completion of the acquisition of
Amlin by MSI
(IFS: A/Stable), a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD
Group).
The IFS ratings of Amlin AG and Amlin Insurance SE are capped by
the new owner's
rating, which has resulted in the one-notch downgrade. This cap
reflects the
risk that if MS&AD Group were to come under financial stress, it
could seek to
extract capital or other resources from Amlin to support the
rest of the group.
Fitch considers Amlin to be 'Very Important' in terms of
strategic status within
the MS&AD Group. This may be revised to 'Core' over time with
evidence of
increased integration and seasoning.
MSI reported net premiums written of JPY1,697bn (approximately
GBP9.3bn) and net
income of JPY105bn (approximately GBP575m) in the 12 months
ending 31 March
2015. In the six months ending 30 June 2015, Amlin reported
gross written
premiums of GBP2bn (FY2014: GBP2.6bn) and profit before tax of
GBP143m (FY2014:
GBP259m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating trigger that could result in an upgrade of Amlin
would be an
upgrade of MSI's IFS rating. Conversely, a downgrade of MSI's
IFS rating would
result in a downgrade of Amlin.
Also, evidence of increased integration between Amlin and MS&AD
Group could lead
to an upgrade of Amlin Plc's IDR and subordinated debt rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Amlin AG: IFS downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; removed from RWN;
Outlook Stable
Amlin Insurance SE: IFS downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; removed
from RWN; Outlook
Stable
Amlin plc: IDR affirmed at 'A-'; removed from RWN; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; removed
from RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1532
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
