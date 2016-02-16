(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of New
Zealand's four major banks: ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
(ANZNZ), ASB Bank
Limited (ASB), Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), and Westpac New
Zealand Limited
(WNZL). The Outlook on their respective Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR)
remains Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at
the end of this
commentary. The ratings of the covered bonds issued by these
banks have not been
taken into consideration in this peer review.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, Support Rating, Senior Unsecured Debt
The affirmation of the majors' IDRs and Support Ratings reflect
Fitch's view of
an extremely high likelihood of support from their parent banks,
should it be
required. Fitch views the banks as core subsidiaries of their
respective
Australian parents, given their focus on core customers and
products which align
with their parents' strategies. As a result, the majors have
consistently
contributed to the groups' objectives. The strong likelihood of
support is
reinforced by the regulatory linkages between Australia's and
New Zealand's
authorities. We expect both authorities to work closely to
ensure the stability
of each other's financial systems.
The Outlooks on the four banks' IDRs reflect those of their
parents. All four
are supervised by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ); and,
as subsidiaries
of Australian banks, are also subject to oversight by the
Australian Prudential
Regulation Authority (APRA).
Viability Rating
All four majors share similar rating drivers, reflecting their
comparable
characteristics. The affirmation of their Viability Ratings (VR)
reflects their
conservative risk appetite and robust risk-management practices,
as well as
their strong domestic franchises and consistently healthy
operating
profitability. The VRs also take into consideration Fitch's
expectation of some
asset-quality deterioration in 2016 within the rural exposures
as a result of
prolonged low dairy prices. This is likely to lead to slowing
growth in
operating profit, although most profitability metrics should
remain stronger
than international peers.
The banks' risk-management frameworks and tight risk controls
are tempered
slightly by a level of industry concentration particularly to
residential
mortgages, commercial real estate and agriculture. However,
underwriting
standards appear sound and are regularly adjusted to fit the
operating and
regulatory environment.
Fitch expects some deterioration in asset quality, mainly as a
result of the
persistent low global dairy prices which have resulted in a weak
payout to
farmers from Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra,
A/Stable). The
2014/2015 payout of NZD4.80 per kg milk solid was significantly
lower than the
historical average payout of NZD6.00 per kg milk solid - which
was a reference
for the banks' borrowing capacity and servicing assessment.
Fonterra's 2015/2016
payout forecast of NZD4.60-4.65 kg per milk solid means the
payout will remain
below the historical average for a second season, placing
pressure on the cash
flow of many farmers. All the majors monitor their agriculture
exposures
carefully, and would consider supporting their rural customers
whose businesses
are considered viable. As a result, we expect an increase in
agriculture
exposure as farmers call on their working-capital facilities.
However, we also
expect a rise in impaired facilities. Losses are historically
low despite the
cyclicality of the business, but could increase sharply if asset
prices were to
fall.
Risks in mortgage books appear adequately managed, particularly
as interest
rates remain below historical averages and price inflation
accelerated in 2015.
The majors add buffers to market rates when assessing a
borrower's capacity to
service a loan. The introduction of the macro-prudential tools
in October 2013
have resulted in a considerable reduction in mortgages with
loan/value ratios
(LVR) exceeding 80%. The adjustments to these measures conducted
by the RBNZ in
November 2015, which include an additional LVR limit on
investment mortgages in
Auckland, may lead to a further decline in higher-LVR mortgages,
although the
speed of decline may decelerate. The recent reduction in
higher-LVR mortgages
should mitigate the potential risk to banks' asset quality in
the event of a
substantial downturn in property values following a sharp
increase in house
prices during 2015 - particularly in Auckland.
The majors have considerable exposures to Auckland, although
their higher-LVR
mortgage exposures in this market are smaller relative to other
regions, and
their portfolios reflect the distribution of New Zealand's
population. We
believe the risks to deteriorating mortgage asset quality are
moderate; and a
sharp increase in interest rates and unemployment which would
trigger a
correction of house prices, would be required for meaningful
losses to emerge.
Early indications of Christchurch's earthquake on 14 February
2016 show there is
limited structural impact, which means the asset quality impact
for the banks
should be minor. However, we will continue to assess the impact
on the banks'
loan books as more information becomes available.
Fitch expects the majors to maintain their improved funding and
liquidity
positions. A continued focus on longer-term wholesale funding
and improving the
quality of deposits is likely in 2016. The banks should remain
reliant on
offshore wholesale funding markets in the medium term,
reflecting a general lack
of deposits in the New Zealand market. Nevertheless, Fitch does
not expect a
material reduction in the proportion of customer deposits within
the majors'
funding mix. Short-term wholesale funding instruments remain
fully covered by
liquid assets. The majors continue to reduce their inter-group
funding, partly
as a result of new inter-group exposure restriction introduced
by APRA in 2015.
The majors have strong operating profitability; with some of the
widest net
interest margins and most efficient cost-management relative to
international
peers. However, we expect the growth of operating profit to slow
in 2016 as a
result of an increase in loan-impairment charges related to the
banks'
agriculture exposures, strong ongoing competition in the
mortgage market, and
the rising funding costs reflective of the global market
volatility.
The majors' capitalisation remains sound relative to most
international peers,
as measured on both a risk-weighted and un-risk-weighted basis.
Regulatory
capital ratios appear lower than those of international peers,
reflecting the
regulator's higher risk-weighting requirements on residential
mortgages and
strict capital rules - which have been tightened progressively
over the past
four years. On un-risk-weighted capital ratios, the majors
compare well with
most international peers. Internal capital generation should
continue to benefit
from healthy operating profitability.
Almost all of the majors' operations are in New Zealand, where
we expect GDP
growth to stabilise at 2.5% in 2016. Weaknesses in the
agriculture sector and
the peaking of the Christchurch rebuild will have a negative
impact. However,
strong net immigration should support the construction industry
while tourism
could offset some of the agriculture challenges. Nevertheless,
housing
affordability - especially in Auckland - has weakened further in
2015. This,
together with an increase in household debt, could place
pressure on households.
New Zealand's household debt/disposable income ratio has risen
to 159%, making
households susceptible to higher unemployment and/or interest
rates.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The majors issue a portion of their wholesale funding through
their funding
subsidiaries, ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited (ANZNZIL), ASB
Finance Limited
(ASBFL), BNZ International Funding Limited (BNZIFL), and Westpac
Securities New
Zealand Limited (WSNZL). These entities are wholly owned
subsidiaries of their
respective parents, and are used for their parents' funding
purposes only. Fitch
does not rate the subsidiaries, only their senior unsecured
debt. These ratings
are aligned with those of their parents as the debt instruments
are guaranteed
by their parents.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, Support Rating and Senior Unsecured Debt
The majors' IDRs and Outlooks are equalised with those of their
respective
parents. Any change in the parent ratings are likely to be
reflected in the
ratings of the majors. The Support Ratings and IDRs may be
downgraded should
Fitch change its view of the majors' core subsidiary roles
and/or amendments are
made to the cross-border regulatory approach by the authorities
of both
countries.
VR
The majors' VRs have similar rating sensitivities, reflecting
their similar
rating drivers. The VRs are sensitive to increased risk
appetite, as reflected
in weaker risk controls and underwriting standards. These
factors, combined with
a major deterioration in the operating environment - potentially
triggered by a
sharp slowdown in New Zealand's major trading partners,
Australia or China -
could contribute to sharper asset-quality deterioration than
Fitch would expect
during a normal economic cycle. This could also lead to a
substantial weakening
in capitalisation. Downward rating pressure could also occur if
the banks'
improved funding and liquidity positions were to deteriorate,
most likely driven
by a prolonged closure of international wholesale markets.
Upgrades are unlikely due to the banks' geographic concentration
and funding
profiles, which are weaker than those of international peers.
BNZ and WNZL are
constrained by industry and single-name concentrations which are
larger than
those of their peers.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of the senior unsecured securities issued by the
majors' funding
subsidiaries are sensitive to the same factors as their
respective parents'
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZNZ):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes affirmed at 'F1+';
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes affirmed at 'AA-';
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through
ANZNZIL affirmed at
'AA-'; and
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes issued through
ANZNZIL affirmed at
'F1+'.
ASB Bank Limited (ASB):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through ASBFL
affirmed at
'AA-'; and
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes issued through
ASBFL affirmed at
'F1+'.
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'; and
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through
BNZIFL affirmed at
'AA-'.
Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; and
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through WSNZL
affirmed at
'AA-'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria', dated 20
March 2015, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999523
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.