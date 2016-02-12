(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Australia
and New Zealand
Banking Group Limited's (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2016-2
mortgage covered
bonds a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the
total
outstanding issuance to AUD16.5bn. The floating-rate bond is due
in February
2019, and benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ANZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 notches, and the asset
percentage (AP)
of 87.0% used in the programme's asset coverage test - which is
lower than
Fitch's 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5%. These factors support a
'AA' tested rating
on a probability-of-default (PD) basis, and a 'AAA' rating after
giving credit
for recoveries given default of the covered bonds. The Outlook
on the covered
bonds reflects the Stable Outlook on ANZ's IDR.
The 89.5% 'AAA' break-even AP corresponds to a break-even
over-collateralisation
(OC) of 11.7%. The asset-disposal loss component of 14.4%
remains the main
driver, due to significant maturity mismatches between the cover
pool and
covered bonds (cover assets at 16.1 years versus liabilities at
4.4 years) and
the refinancing assumptions applied to Australian residential
mortgages. This is
followed by the cover pool's credit loss component of 4.2%.
Credit given to
excess spread under the cash flow valuation component reduced
the 'AAA'
break-even OC by 5.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of
the following were
to occur: (i) ANZ's IDR were to be downgraded by three notches
to 'A-'; (ii) the
Discontinuity Cap were to fall by three notches to 0 (full
discontinuity); or
(iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
were to rise above Fitch's 'AAA' break-even AP of 89.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' break-even AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' break-even AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Date of relevant committee: 12 November 2015
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch
that not all
relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated bonds is
public.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

