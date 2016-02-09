(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), revolving credit facility (RCF) rating,
and senior
unsecured note ratings of Monsanto Company (Monsanto) at 'A-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed Monsanto's Short-term IDR and commercial paper rating
at 'F2'. Roughly
$11.6 billion of obligations, including the $3 billion RCF, are
affected by
these actions. A complete list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Stable Outlook is based on robust operating performance and
expectations for
long-term sales and earnings growth. Fitch expects Monsanto to
continue to
generate substantial positive free cash flow in most fiscal
years and to
maintain leverage with net debt/EBITDA generally at or below
1.5x and below 2x
in 2016.
Leading Market Position: Monsanto's rating reflects its
substantive market
positions in corn, soybean, cotton and vegetable seeds and
traits, and crop
protection products. The company has R&D-driven expertise in
plant biotechnology
and breeding that enables high profit margins and strong cash
flows. Monsanto's
portfolio benefits from patent protection for most of its key
products which
creates high barriers of entry for new market entrants.
Farm Economics Pressured: High stocks following two bumper crop
years is
resulting in low prices for corn and soybeans which in turn is
resulting in
lower planted acres, crop protection volumes and seed demand.
The U.S.D.A.
projects lower planted acres for corn worldwide for the
2015-2016 season to
result in corn prices below $4.00 per bushel.
Seasonality: Some customers pre-pay for their products, which
combined with the
cyclical nature of farming, results in seasonal working capital
swings. The May
31 quarter is the highest working capital use quarter and the
August 31 quarter
is the highest free cash flow quarter.
Shareholder-Friendly Actions: The rating is constrained by the
company's share
buyback programs and sizeable dividends. As of Nov. 30, 2015,
the company had
about $1.1 billion remaining under its June 2014, two-year share
repurchase
authorization of up to $10 billion.
Headline Risks: Consumers are looking to have food products
using genetically
modified organisms (GMO) labelled as such, which may cut into
demand for
Monsanto's traits. The issue of the use of glyphosate and health
risk has
generated recent headlines, despite long-term regulatory
approval in a variety
of jurisdictions.
Strong Profitability and Free Cash Flow: The company generated
$4.3 billion of
operating EBITDA in the LTM period ended Nov. 30, 2015,
corresponding to 30% of
net sales. Over the same period, operating cash flow after
dividends and capital
expenditures but before acquisitions (FCF) was approximately
$1.2 billion. The
company guides to FY2016 FCF (defined as the total of cash flows
from operating
activities and investing activities) of $1.6 billion to $1.8
billion and Fitch
believes FY2016 FCF will be at least $1.1 billion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Monsanto
include:
--Crop protection selling prices decline in FY2016 to reflect
lower grain prices
and competition offset by improved seed and trait prices and
volumes;
--Revenue growth beyond FY2016, improving to 6%;
--EBITDA margins decline to 28% in FY2016 on lower pricing and
macro headwinds,
improving modestly thereafter on greater seeds and traits sales
and lower
relative GA and R&D;
--Capital expenditures of $1.2 billion per annum on average;
--Debt and FCF share repurchases consistent with net debt/EBITDA
target of 1.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Total Debt/EBITDA declines on a sustained basis below 1.25x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Total Debt/EBITDA increases on a sustained basis above 2.25x;
--Liquidity, at least $2 billion of which is cash, of less than
$3 billion;
--Regulatory actions that threaten Monsanto's business model.
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: The company maintains high cash balances and
high availability
under its $3 billion RCF due March 2020. The revolver has a
maximum consolidated
leverage ratio (substantially total debt/EBITDA) of 3.5x.
Estimated maturities
of long-term debt over the medium term are $300 million in
FY2016, $900 million
in FY2017, $300 million in FY2018 and $800 million in FY2019.
Cash and cash equivalents were $2.3 billion, of which $970
million was held by
foreign entities as of Nov. 30, 2015. Fitch assumes 35% of the
cash at foreign
entities is not readily available to repay debt to represent
leakage upon
repatriation.
Higher Near-term Leverage: Fitch expects weaker earnings to
result in leverage
temporarily above Monsanto's target capital structure of 1.5x
net debt/ongoing
EBITDA but below 2x net debt/EBITDA.
Fitch has affirmed Monsanto Company's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured RCF at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica M. Bonar
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0579
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Fodell
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3117
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates (pub.
13 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
