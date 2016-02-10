(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the
following ratings for Sanmina Corporation (Sanmina):
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+':
--Senior Secured Revolver Credit Facility (RCF) at 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior Secured Notes at 'BB+/RR3'.
Fitch has withdrawn Sanmina's ratings for commercial reasons.
Fitch reserves the
right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating
at any time for
any reason it deems sufficient.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects steady operating performance through the
intermediate term, driven
by increasing exposure to faster-growing emerging end markets,
including
industrial, defense and automotive. Profit margins and annual
free cash flow
(FCF) should expand with a higher mix of emerging end-market
sales, which are
characterized by higher profit margins and longer product
lifecycles.
Strength in Sanmina's industrial, medical and defense end
markets (roughly 40%
of total sales) should continue, with design wins adding to
growing electronics
content. Fitch expects communications and networks end markets
(35%-40% of
sales) will remain uneven given cyclical wireless carrier
spending. Embedded
computing and storage markets should benefit from increasing
electronic content
in the automotive and other non-technology sectors and data
center growth.
Increased penetration of emerging industrial, defense and
automotive end markets
and investments in Components, Products and Service segment
(CPS) should drive
positive low-single-digit mid-cycle revenue growth over the
longer term. In
addition, Fitch expects the increased mix of faster growing and
higher gross
margin CPS sales will drive mid-cycle profitability higher,
although operating
EBITDA margins will remain in the mid-single digits, consistent
with the
operating profile of the electronics manufacturing services
(EMS) industry.
Fitch estimates operating EBITDA margin was 5.3% for the latest
12 months (LTM)
ended Jan. 2, 2016, versus 5.4% for the prior year, driven by
negative
year-over-year top-line growth. Fitch expects annual FCF of more
than $200
million, although quarterly FCF will remain uneven, given higher
the inventory
levels that come with larger-scale new program ramps.
Fitch expects Sanmina will use FCF for share repurchases and
small
technology-focused acquisitions, targeting new capabilities and
customer
relationships. Fitch expects future acquisitions to be similar
in size and
funded with FCF. Beyond acquisitions, $175.2 million remains
available for
repurchase as of Jan. 2, 2016 under Sanmina's current share
repurchase
authorization.
Fitch expects Sanmina will maintain strong credit protection
measures for the
rating, including total leverage (total debt to operating
EBITDA) below 2x and
FCF-to-total debt of more than 20%. For the LTM ended Jan. 2,
2015, Fitch
estimates total leverage was 1.6x and FCF-to-total debt was 24%,
versus 1.4x and
36% in the comparable prior year period.
The ratings are supported by:
--Favorable industry trends toward increased outsourcing in
underpenetrated
markets for product design consultation, component sourcing,
manufacturing,
fulfillment, logistic and repair/reverse logistics.
--Significant capabilities in low-volume, high mix design and
assembly,
positioning Sanmina to gain share in non-traditional end
markets.
--Consistent annual FCF from profitability expansion during
positive demand
environments and cash generation from lower inventory levels in
a downturn.
Ratings concerns center on:
--Low mid-cycle profit margins associated with the EMS model,
resulting in
minimal room for execution missteps.
--Ongoing volatility associated with revenues in more
project-oriented legacy
networking and communications end markets, although this revenue
contribution
should continue to decline.
--Customer concentration with Sanmina's top 10 customers
representing roughly
half of revenues, in line with the EMS industry.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Low-single-digit revenue growth for the fiscal year ending
Sept. 30, 2016 and
longer term, driven by increased penetration of emerging
markets.
--Operating EBITDA margin in the 5%-5.5% range, driven by an
increasing mix of
higher margin emerging markets sales.
--Consistent inventory turns and capital spending, resulting in
annual FCF of
$100 million to $250 million.
--Limited incremental debt reduction through the forecast period
and FCF used
primarily for acquisitions and share repurchases, given
sufficient cash levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
LIQUIDITY
Sanmina's liquidity was solid as of Jan. 2, 2016, and supported
by:
--$398 million of cash and short-term investments, roughly half
of which is in
the U.S.;
--$267 million available under a $375 million senior secured
cash flow revolver
due May 20, 2020.
Fitch's expectation for $100 million to $250 million of annual
FCF also supports
liquidity.
Total debt was $514 million as of Jan 2, 2016 and consisted of:
--$40 million loan secured by the company's corporate campus due
December 2017;
--$375 million of senior secured 4.375% notes due June 2019;
--$12.5 million of non-interest bearing notes payable;
--$86 million of borrowings under the RCF.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Sanmina Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB+'';
--RCF at 'BBB-/RR1';
--Senior secured notes at 'BB+/RR3'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Secondary Analyst
Matthew Hankin
Director
+1-646-582-4985
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 9, 2016
