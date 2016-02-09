(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BB+' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and all outstanding debt ratings of the Ball
Corporation (BLL).
Fitch also assigns a 'BBB-/RR1' rating to Ball's $3.9 billion
secured credit
facilities due February 2021. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
full rating list
is shown at the end of the press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage High Post-Close, Material Deleveraging Expected by 2017
The rating considers a material increase in Ball's leverage due
to debt
financing of the planned acquisition of Rexam PLC (Rexam).
However, Fitch does
anticipate the deleveraging process will proceed at a relatively
quicker pace,
since regulatory divestitures are greater than initial
expectations. Pro forma
for the transaction, Fitch expects leverage will be in the lower
4x range at the
end of 2016. Ball's leverage, adjusted for debt factoring
receivables, was 3.3x
for the third quarter 2015 (3Q15). Ball and Rexam's combined
free cash flow
(FCF) generation should allow the company to rapidly reduce
leverage, primarily
though debt reduction and the benefits of increased EBITDA
generation as
synergies materialize. During 2017, leverage should further
decline to below
3.5x. Ball has a strong track record for deleveraging following
large
transactions, which is an important rating consideration.
Improved Business Risk Profile
Fitch believes the proposed cash and stock transaction which
values Rexam at
$8.4 billion will allow Ball to materially improve its business
risk profile,
profitability and financial flexibility owing to the combined
capabilities,
production efficiencies and scale of these No. 1 and 2 global
beverage-can
manufacturers. Thus, the combination should improve Ball's
options for better
optimizing beverage-can prices to customers relative to other
alternative
packaging substrates. The transaction also provides access to
additional
geographies and new customers that will increase Ball's exposure
to growing
beverage segments, along with the ability to better leverage
specialty package
technology and streamline plant efficiencies.
Closing Expected in 1H16
Expected to close in 1H16, the transaction is subject to
approval from Rexam
shareholders, U.S. regulatory authorities and to other customary
closing
conditions. Ball's shareholders approved the transaction in July
2015. Given the
substantial market concentration of the two companies across the
U.S., Europe
and South America, the regulatory process has been much longer
than normal. As
of November 2015, Ball had estimated required divestitures of
assets producing
revenues of at least $2.5 billion annually. Ball has received
conditional
regulatory approval from regulatory agencies in Brazil and
Europe. Brazilian
regulators are requiring divestiture of two Ball plants in
Brazil. In Europe,
regulators are requiring divestiture of two Rexam can plants, 10
Ball can plants
and two Ball plants making can ends. Total can manufacturing
capacity divested
in Europe will be in excess of 18 billion cans.
Expected Net Synergies of Combined Company Meaningful
Prior to divestitures, the combined company had an estimated
$14.5 billion in
revenues and $1.9 billion in EBITDA for 2015. Based on the offer
announcement
from November 2015, net synergy benefits were expected to exceed
$300 million on
an annual basis and non-recurring integration costs were
estimated at
approximately $300 million over the first three years.
Integration efforts
should benefit from asset divestitures in Europe and Brazil that
are primarily
Ball assets versus a mix of Ball and Rexam can plants. Based on
synergy
realization, Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin improvement,
adjusted for
expected restructuring costs, of at least 200 basis points (bp)
by 2017 and 300
bp by 2018.
Diversified Operations
Ball Corp's ratings reflect its diversified sources of cash
flow, stable credit
metrics and leading market positions in the majority of its
product categories
and market segments. Longer-term expectations are for modestly
increasing global
beverage-can volume driven by growth in emerging and developing
market regions,
which have experienced recent slowdowns and volatility along
with pricing
pressures, primarily in China. Ball has continued taking steps
to optimize can
mix through investments and removed fixed costs to increase
productivity given
the maturity and declining 12oz can volumes in its developed
markets.
Higher margin, specialty can growth has helped offset 12oz can
volume losses
associated with declining consumer soft drink (CSD) consumption
and stagnating
mainstream beer demand. Globally, specialty cans have grown
substantially for
Ball during the past five years with overall specialty can mix
of approximately
30% in 2015 compared with 13% in 2010. Ball should experience
operating momentum
improvement throughout 2016, except for China, as start-up costs
dissipate, new
can capacity ramps, the Food and Household segment improves, and
expected
tailwind benefits from aluminum premiums are realized.
No Near-term Maturities
Ball's nearest term maturity, excluding the securitization
program, revolver
debt and uncommitted lines of credit, are the senior notes due
in 2020. In March
2015, Ball redeemed $1 billion of senior notes including $500
million due in
2020 and $500 million due in 2021 by drawing on the $3 billion
revolving credit
facility (RCF). In June 2015, Ball issued $1 billion that was
used to pay down
the RCF and reduced the outstanding RCF commitment by $750
million. In December
2015, Ball issued a three-tranche EUR1.5 billion senior notes
offering of
U.S.-dollar and Euro-denominated notes to prefund the Rexam
acquisition.
Increased Use of Factoring Receivables
Ball has increased the use of factoring receivables during the
past year with
adjusted days sales outstanding increasing to 65 days as of
Sept. 30, 2015 from
48 days a year earlier. Total receivables increased to $1.5
billion from $1.2
billion at the end of 2014. To manage the higher level of
receivables, Ball has
entered into committed and uncommitted accounts receivable
factoring programs
with multiple financial institutions for certain company
receivables. The
combined limits of the factoring program were $605 million at
Sept. 30, 2015. A
total of $490 million and $198 million were sold under these
programs as of
Sept. 30, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2014, respectively.
The increased use of receivables factoring is likely due to
pressure from key
customers trying to optimize their working capital requirements.
Ball's program
is accounted for as a true sale of the receivables without
recourse to Ball.
However, Fitch views the practice of receivables factoring as a
form of debt,
recognizing the core ongoing nature of Ball's receivables and
the potential for
any required replacement funding being on balance sheet.
Therefore, as part of
Fitch adjustments, FCF has been reduced based on changes in the
facility and
total debt has been increased to reflect the receivables
program.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
-The Rexam transaction will close in 1H16;
-Ball will not repurchase a material level of shares until net
leverage, as
defined by Ball, decreases below 3x;
-Margin expansion, outside of restructuring costs, of at least
200 bp through
2017 driven by increased scale and synergy opportunities;
-Synergy benefits of approximately $300 million three years
after close;
-FCF in excess of $650 million in 2017;
-Leverage at the end of 2016 in the lower 4x range, decreasing
to less than 3.5x
during 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
-Sustained leverage greater than 3.5x gross debt-to-EBITDA,
including debt
factoring receivables. Upon closure of the transaction, the
leverage target
would be increased to 4.0x reflecting the improvement in Ball's
business risk
profile, profitability and financial flexibility owing to the
combined
capabilities, production efficiencies and scale of these No. 1
and 2 global
beverage-can manufacturers.
-Significant revenue decline/pressure on EBITDA causing a
material drop in
profitability and lower cash generation;
-Executional missteps combined with materially higher
restructuring costs during
the integration process such that Ball does not realize expected
synergy
benefits, leading to lower than expected margins, reduced cash
generation,
increased debt and higher leverage.
Positive: Positive rating actions are not anticipated in the
intermediate term
given the material increase in leverage due to the proposed
transaction. Once
the transaction closes, future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating include:
-Sustained leverage less than 3.0x, including debt factoring
receivables;
-Margin expansion sustained in the upper-teens range;
-FCF margin sustained in the mid-single-digit range.
LIQUIDITY
Good Liquidity: Ball has good liquidity provided by the
company's FCF,
availability under its credit agreement, balance sheet cash and
other
facilities. Ball bolstered the necessary liquidity required for
the proposed
transaction through an initial $3 billion multicurrency RCF
maturing in February
2018 that was since reduced to $2.25 billion and GBP3.3 billion
multicurrency
unsecured bridge term-loan facilities. LTM FCF was $132 million
as of Sept. 30,
2015 after adjusting for the factoring program.
At Sept. 30, 2015, taking into account outstanding letters of
credit and
excluding availability under the accounts receivable
securitization program,
approximately $2.2 billion was available under Ball's RCF. Cash
at the end of
4Q15 was $224 million, with the majority held outside of the
U.S. There are no
legal or economic restrictions regarding the repatriation of
cash held in
countries outside the U.S. Following closure of the Brazilian
joint venture
transaction, Ball will no longer need to hold a higher level of
cash in Brazil.
Ball has material inter-company loans in Europe and China that
allow the company
to transfer cash efficiently.
Ball's securitization agreement, maturing May 2017, can
typically vary between
$90 million and $140 million depending on the seasonality of the
company's
business. The receivable securitization totalled $140 million at
Sept. 30, 2015.
The company has uncommitted, unsecured credit facilities, which
Fitch views as a
weaker form of liquidity. Ball had approximately $764 million of
uncommitted
lines available of which $89 million was outstanding and due on
demand at the
end of 3Q15.
Expected financing for the transaction will include a mix of
secured bank loans,
unsecured senior notes, a significant equity component and
excess cash. In order
to mitigate currency exchange rate risk, Ball entered into
'collar and option'
contracts from February 2015 through the expected acquisition
closing date with
an aggregate notional amount of approximately $3.4 billion at
Sept. 30, 2015.
Ball also entered into interest rate swaps to minimize interest
rate exposure
associated with the anticipated debt issuances.
Fitch expects Ball will finance a substantial portion of the
transaction with
foreign currencies in various geographies, effectively
mitigating the
deleveraging risk from trapped foreign cash due to the
significant international
cash generation of the combined company.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+/RR4';
--$2.25 billion senior secured credit facility at 'BBB-/RR1'.
Fitch has assigned the following new ratings to the secured
credit facilities:
--$1.5 billion five-year secured RCF 'BBB-/RR1';
--$1.3 billion (USD) secured term loan 'BBB-/RR1';
--EUR1 billion secured term loan 'BBB-/RR1'.
Fitch will withdraw ratings on the existing secured credit
facility once the new
credit agreement closes.
