(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Thai Life
Insurance Public Company Limited's (TLI) International and
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-' and 'AAA(tha)',
respectively. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect TLI's sound financial performance, prudent
investment
approach and solid domestic market franchise. The ratings also
take into
consideration a strong capital position.
TLI is the third-largest life insurer in Thailand by total
premiums, with a
12.5% market share in the first 11 months of 2015. This strong
market position
is supported by a long-established franchise and extensive
agency network
nationwide. The company's main distribution channel is agents,
which accounted
for 82.4% of its premium written in the first nine months of
2015. TLI has the
second-largest market share (21.0%) in premiums written through
agents.
TLI's financial performance remains solid, supported by its
prudent pricing,
strong distribution platform and acceptable investment return.
The company's
three years (2012-2014) average pre-tax return on assets was
2.4% (annualised
3Q15: 2.7%), which compares well with its local and
international peers.
TLI's asset allocation for its investments is mainly unchanged
and remains
conservative. Fixed-income securities, cash and deposits
represented about 85%
of invested assets at end-3Q15. Furthermore, allocation to
equities remains well
below 10% of TLI's total invested assets.
TLI's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM) score was
'Extremely Strong'
based on its 3Q15 financials. Fitch expects TLI's full-year 2015
results will
place it in the 'Extremely Strong' range. TLI's Prism FBM
results are supported
in particular by a high level of equity capital. The company's
capital ratio
based on risk-based capital (RBC) was 374% at end-3Q15, much
higher than the
regulatory minimum of 140%.
TLI has a strategic partnership with Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance
Company (MYL;
IFS: A/Stable), which includes MYL owning 15% of TLI. TLI has
benefitted from
MYL's support in risk management, sales and product capabilities
through the
interaction between the two companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade would include a major
decline in its capital
buffer that would be seen in its RBC ratio dropping below 250%
for an extended
period, and a sustained weakening in profitability that is
reflected in pre-tax
return on assets remaining below 1%.
TLI's IFS rating is likely to be lowered if Thailand's Long-Term
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'/Stable were downgraded.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as TLI's International
IFS rating is at
the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. TLI's
National IFS is
already at the highest possible level.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Siew Wai Wan (International rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Trin Siriwutiset (National rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
57 Wireless Road
Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analysts
Trin Siriwutiset (International rating)
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Siew Wai Wan (National rating)
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited has a 10% equity
stake in Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch Ratings
Limited is
involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit
rating reviews
undertaken by, Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=999429
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
