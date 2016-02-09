(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Low oil prices are affecting growth
and regional
unemployment rates in Norway, but the country's savings banks,
the Sparebanken,
appear to be shrugging off the challenges and reported solid
results for 2015,
says Fitch Ratings.
Weak oil prices heighten economic uncertainty in Norway. The
fallout has been
limited so far but a protracted period of low prices could have
a major negative
effect on Norway's mainland, non-oil, economy.
The Sparebanken are not immune: direct oil and gas lending make
up 4%-6% of
their gross loans, and loans to offshore service vessels - where
prices have
slumped - represent between 1% and 5%. Lending to these
companies is likely to
suffer additional impairments in 2016 as oil companies strive to
reduce costs,
and service vessels' contracts come up for renewal. The early
stages of the
value chain - such as oil production and exploration - are
likely to be the
first hit by a decline in oil investments, but the Sparebanken's
exposure to
these segments are low.
The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios of the four rated
Sparebanken were all
above 13% at end-2015, in line with similarly 'A'/'A-' rated
European peers. We
expect the banks to keep dividend payouts low to reach their
CET1 targets of
14%-14.5% by 2016-2017.
Norwegian banks are subject to rigorous regulatory stress tests.
The central
bank's adverse scenarios for 2016 and 2017 assume annual
economic contraction of
around 2.5% and oil prices hovering at USD30/barrel, with
recovery to over
USD40/barrel only in 2019. Banking sector CET1 ratios hold up at
above 10% in
these scenarios, which we think demonstrates reasonably strong
capacity to
absorb unexpected losses.
The four rated Sparebanken reported return on equity ratios
above 10% in 2015,
which we view positively due to their solid Tier 1 leverage
ratios (6% to 7% at
end-2015). Operating expenses declined for most of them,
primarily due to lower
staff costs and greater efficiency focus.
Loan impairment charges (LICs) rose for some banks in 2H15,
mostly due to
oil-related collective reserving, these were easily absorbed. We
expect LICs to
increase in 2016, reflecting oil and gas sector fallout and a
spillover effect
on the housing market, particularly in southwest Norway, and
local service
companies, but believe this too will be manageable for the
banks.
Additional information on the Sparebanken is contained in our
report "The Major
Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1 Alliance", available by clicking
on the link
below.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87
5729">Click here to related research, "The Major Sparebanken of
the SpareBank 1
Alliance".
Contact:
Bjorn Norrman
Director, Banks
+44 203 530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Bogdan Porumb
Associate Director, Banks
+44 203 530 1453
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.