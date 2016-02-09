(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Low oil prices are affecting growth and regional unemployment rates in Norway, but the country's savings banks, the Sparebanken, appear to be shrugging off the challenges and reported solid results for 2015, says Fitch Ratings. Weak oil prices heighten economic uncertainty in Norway. The fallout has been limited so far but a protracted period of low prices could have a major negative effect on Norway's mainland, non-oil, economy. The Sparebanken are not immune: direct oil and gas lending make up 4%-6% of their gross loans, and loans to offshore service vessels - where prices have slumped - represent between 1% and 5%. Lending to these companies is likely to suffer additional impairments in 2016 as oil companies strive to reduce costs, and service vessels' contracts come up for renewal. The early stages of the value chain - such as oil production and exploration - are likely to be the first hit by a decline in oil investments, but the Sparebanken's exposure to these segments are low. The common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios of the four rated Sparebanken were all above 13% at end-2015, in line with similarly 'A'/'A-' rated European peers. We expect the banks to keep dividend payouts low to reach their CET1 targets of 14%-14.5% by 2016-2017. Norwegian banks are subject to rigorous regulatory stress tests. The central bank's adverse scenarios for 2016 and 2017 assume annual economic contraction of around 2.5% and oil prices hovering at USD30/barrel, with recovery to over USD40/barrel only in 2019. Banking sector CET1 ratios hold up at above 10% in these scenarios, which we think demonstrates reasonably strong capacity to absorb unexpected losses. The four rated Sparebanken reported return on equity ratios above 10% in 2015, which we view positively due to their solid Tier 1 leverage ratios (6% to 7% at end-2015). Operating expenses declined for most of them, primarily due to lower staff costs and greater efficiency focus. Loan impairment charges (LICs) rose for some banks in 2H15, mostly due to oil-related collective reserving, these were easily absorbed. We expect LICs to increase in 2016, reflecting oil and gas sector fallout and a spillover effect on the housing market, particularly in southwest Norway, and local service companies, but believe this too will be manageable for the banks. Additional information on the Sparebanken is contained in our report "The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1 Alliance", available by clicking on the link below. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87 5729">Click here to related research, "The Major Sparebanken of the SpareBank 1 Alliance". Contact: Bjorn Norrman Director, Banks +44 203 530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bogdan Porumb Associate Director, Banks +44 203 530 1453 Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.