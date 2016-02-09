(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 09 (Fitch) Today Sears preannounced its
fourth quarter
results with projected 2015 EBITDA of negative $750 million to
$800 million,
about $150 million worse than previously expected by Fitch
Ratings.
This reflects the company's first negative fourth quarter
EBITDA, projected at
negative $50 million to $100 million on negative comparable
store sales of 7.1%.
Fitch expects comps to remain in the negative mid-single digit
range in 2016 and
2017, with top-line declining potentially in the high
single-digit range as
Sears continues to close stores. As a result, Fitch expects 2016
EBITDA to be in
the negative $800 million to $1 billion range, even assuming
cost reductions as
targeted of $550 million to $650 million.
Significant Cash Burn: Sears' year-end liquidity was
approximately $1.4 billion
worse than anticipated, with total cash and revolver
availability of
approximately $550 million, comprised of $238 million in cash
plus availability
under its domestic credit facility of $316 million.
This is relative to Fitch's expectations of $1.8 billion to $2
billion in
liquidity at year-end given that the company had raised $3.1
billion through
asset sales in the first nine months of the year. With an EBITDA
shortfall of
$150 million relative to expectations, the material decline in
liquidity
suggests that working capital could have been a use of funds in
2015 (relative
to $300 million to $400 million contribution over the past four
years as the
company has cut back on inventory buys and closed/sold assets),
and there could
have been other material cash charges.
$2.5 Billion Liquidity Needed in 2016: Sears' interest expense,
capex and
pension plan contributions are expected to total $800 million
annually in 2016
and 2017. Together with Fitch's negative EBITDA expectation and
assuming no
material swings in working capital leads to cash burn (CFO after
capex and
pension contributions) of $1.6 billion-$1.8 billion in 2016.
Sears also needs to
fund seasonal working capital needs with inventory expected to
range from
approximately $5 billion at year end to $6.0-$6.2 billion at
holiday peak. This
suggests $700 million to $850 million is required to fund
working capital
assuming payables to inventory ratio of 30%.
Shrinking Assets Fund Operations: Sears injected $3.1 billion in
liquidity
through October 2015, with $429 million from real estate joint
ventures (JVs)
related to 31 stores and $2.7 billion from the sale-leaseback
transaction with
Seritage Growth Properties (Seritage), in which it sold 235
owned properties and
its 50% interest in the JV. This is on top of the $6.8 billion
(including
expense and working capital reductions and debt-financing
activities) between
2012 and 2014 to fund ongoing operations given material declines
in internally
generated cash flow.
Potential Sources of Liquidity: Sears still owns and could
monetize
approximately 269 unencumbered Kmart discount and Sears
full-line mall stores
(this excludes 125 Sears full-line mall stores in a
bankruptcy-remote vehicle
and 27 specialty stores). If the unencumbered real estate was
valued at a
similar price per square foot as the 235 properties sold under
the Seritage
transaction, Fitch estimates Sears could generate an additional
$2.6 billion in
proceeds. However, the remaining portfolio could be of lower
value if the stores
are in smaller markets or declining malls, and there could be
restrictions on
the sale of some of these properties based on mall operating
covenants. There
could also be value in below-market leases, but the potential
proceeds are
difficult to estimate. The company could also separate its Sears
Auto Center
business.
The company's ability to issue incremental debt secured by
receivables and
inventory -- which governs the borrowing base that determines
the borrowing
capacity on its existing credit facility, after netting out the
first lien term
loan and second lien secured notes -- is limited given the
significant reduction
in working capital over the past few years.
This has been exemplified over the past few quarters with total
availability
under its $3,275 million revolver restricted to $1.8 billion in
the fourth
quarter of 2015 (and $2.3 billion at seasonal working capital
peak at 3Q15)
after the effect of the springing fixed charge coverage ratio
covenant and the
borrowing base limitation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could result if
Sears is unable
to inject the needed liquidity to fund ongoing operations.
Positive Rating Action: A positive rating action could result
from a sustained
improvement in comps and EBITDA to a level where the company is
covering its
fixed obligations. This is not anticipated at this time.
Fitch currently rates Sears as follows:
Sears Holdings Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'CC';
--$302 million second-lien secured notes 'CCC+/RR1';
--$625 million unsecured notes 'C/RR6'.
Sears, Roebuck and Co.
--Long-term IDR 'CC'.
Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp.
--Long-term IDR 'CC';
--Short-term IDR 'C';
--Commercial paper 'C';
--$3.275 billion secured bank facilities ($1.304 billion due
April 8, 2016 and
$1.971 billion secured bank facility due July 20, 2020)
'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower);
--$979 million first lien term loan 'CCC+/RR1' (as co-borrower);
--Senior unsecured notes 'CC/RR4'.
Kmart Holding Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'CC';
Kmart Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'CC';
--$3.275 billion secured bank facilities ($1.304 billion due
April 8, 2016 and
$1.971 billion secured bank facility due July 20, 2020)
'CCC+/RR1' (as
co-borrower);
--$979 million first lien term loan 'CCC+/RR1' (as co-borrower).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.